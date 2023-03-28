Limerick make it two from two as goals down Clare

Limerick 2-20 Clare 0-22

Limerick made it a perfect two from two in the Electric Ireland Munster Minor hurling Championship, with a four point victory over a dogged Clare outfit.

Both sides won last week – Limerick narrowly away to Waterford, in horrific conditions, while Clare accounted for All-Ireland champions Tipperary on the same night. The home side were able to show their talents that bit better, with a goal in either half proving the different.

There was one change for Limerick from that trip to Waterford. Seán Duff took the place of goalscorer Cathal Hayes.

The Mungret St. Paul’s man made it count immediately, dispatching a superb third minute goal.

A quick free from keeper Joe Fitzgerald found clubmate Robert O’Farrell, who delivered to Duff in the corner. He beat his man before racing in on goal, before batting to the net.

Evan Loftus’ side played in spurts, with their dynamic forward unit capable of taking their scores. As well as Darren Collopy on frees it was Hugh Flanagan who was inflicting the most damage. The Garryspillane clubman landed five from play in an impressive opening half.

Clare, to their credit, had reply well to going five points down early on. Mark O’Brien notched a brace of points either side of a Seán Arthur effort.

At the interval, Limerick led 1-13 to 0-12, with Clare landing the final two points, with a superb effort from Hegarty quickly followed by a Jack Mescall point.

Limerick’s second goal, from the influential Robert O’Farrell arrived on 37 minutes, but a run of seven of the next eight points pulled Clare to within one – 2-14 to 0-19. There was points from Jack Mescall, Michael Power and Mark O’Brien but they were unable to get level or indeed, ahead.

Then sub Patrick Kearney notched two in the final exchanges and the reliable Darren Collopy pushed his side clear.

The Treaty are idle until round four, when they meet Tipperary. The Banner travel to Waterford on April 11th.

Scorers for Limerick: D Collopy 0-10 (0-9 frees); H Flanagan 0-5; S Duff, R O’Farrell 1-0, P Kearney 0-2; J Cosgrave (free), T Boddy, D Ferland 0-1 each.

Scorers for Clare: M O’Brien 0-8 (0-7 frees), S Arthur, F Hegarty (0-1 free), M Collins 0-3 each; J Mescall 0-2 each; O Fanning, M Power, J Hegarty (free) 0-1 each.

Limerick: J Fitzgerald (Kildimo Pallaskenry); J O’Keefe (Na Piarsaigh), C Bickford (Ahane), S Morrissey © (Dromin Athlaca); J Cosgrove (Ahane), S Casey (Bruff), C Scully (Monaleen); D Lyons (Newcastle West), M Fitzgerald (Monaleen); R O’Farrell (Kildimo Pallaskenry), D Ferland (Monaleen), T Boddy (Bruff); H Flanagan (Garryspillane), S Duff (Mungret St. Paul’s), D Collopy (Murroe Boher).

Subs: M Leo (Knockainey) for Lyons (45), P Kearney (Adare) for Duff (47), D Gleeson (Adare) for Cosgrave (56), O Holmes (Murroe Boher) for O’Farrell (59).

Clare: M Sheedy (Sixmilebridge); E Gunning (Broadford), R Keane (Killanena), E Carey (Cratloe); M O’Halloran (Sixmilebridge), M O’Connor (Doora Barefield), J Moylan (Cratloe); O Fanning (Doora Barefield), R Kilroy (The Banner); M Collins (Clonlara), F Hegarty (Inagh Kilamona), S Arthur (Newmarket on Fergus); J Mescall (Inagh-Kilnamona), M O’Brien (Cratloe), M Power (Newmarket on Fergus).

Subs: J Hegarty (Inagh-Kilnamona) for O’Connor (23), H Doherty (Clarecastle) for Kilroy (h-t), E Mulcahy (Tulla) for Fanning (43), E Begley (Clonlara) for Mescall (45), C Ralph (Clarecastle) for F. Hegarty (51)

Referee: S Walsh (Waterford)