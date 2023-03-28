Cork U20 team: Senior full-back Eoin Downey starts, Ben O'Connor not in squad

Cork senior full-back Eoin Downey, who was sent off in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, will lead the Cork U20 defence from centre-back in their Munster championship opener at home to Waterford on Wednesday evening (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm).

Downey is one of three players in Ben O’Connor’s team who saw game-time for the senior hurlers during the National League. The other two are the half-forward pair of Ben Cunningham and Colin Walsh.