Cork U20 team: Senior full-back Eoin Downey starts, Ben O'Connor not in squad

Cork senior full-back Eoin Downey, who was sent off in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, will lead the Cork U20 defence from centre-back in their Munster championship opener at home to Waterford on Wednesday evening (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm).
Downey is one of three players in Ben O’Connor’s team who saw game-time for the senior hurlers during the National League. The other two are the half-forward pair of Ben Cunningham and Colin Walsh.
Downey, Cunningham, Walsh, and goalkeeper Brion Saunderson are the four starters who were also part of the Cork first 15 during last year’s Munster U20 campaign.
St Finbarrs' Ben O’Connor, another member of last year’s team, is not part of the panel owing to recent rugby commitments with PBC and the Ireland U19s, but management are hoping to have him involved later in the campaign.
In the Limerick team to face Clare also on Wednesday evening (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm), there is one change from the side that overcame Waterford last weekend. Joseph Fitzgerald replaces Barry Duff at midfield.
B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); M Mullins (Whitechurch), M Finn (Midleton); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Leahy (Dungourney).
P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), C Geary (Youghal), M Howell (Douglas), T Wilk (Cobh), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s), B Keating (Ballincollig), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), D Cremin (Midleton), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).
C Troy (Ballygunner); J Power (Modeligo), C Cantwell (Ballygunner), A O’Neill (Ballygunner); J Booth (Colligan), M Fitzgerald (Passage), M Mullaney (Stradbally); J Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), W Beresford (Abbeyside); L Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), C Keane (De La Salle), T O’Connell (Brickey Rangers); P Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), C Treen (Abbeyside), J Twomey (De La Salle).
J O’Reilly (Ballybrown); R Lyons (Monaleen), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), E O’Leary (Ahane); D Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Scully (Dromin/Athlacca), E Hurley (Newcastle West); Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen), A English (Doon); F Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Pauls), P O’Donovan (Effin), J Kirby (Patrickswell); C Hayes (Newcastle West), A Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), S O’Brien (Kilmallock).