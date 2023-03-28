Cork U20 team: Senior full-back Eoin Downey starts, Ben O'Connor not in squad

The Glen Rovers man plays for the Rebels U20s against Waterford on Tuesday night, two days after being sent off in the senior's loss to Kilkenny.
Cork U20 team: Senior full-back Eoin Downey starts, Ben O'Connor not in squad

BACK IN ACTION: Referee John Keenan shows a red card to Eoin Downey of Cork during the Allianz Hurling League Division 1 Semi Final match between Kilkenny and Cork at UMPC Nowlan Park in Kilkenny. Photo by David Fitzgerald/Sportsfile

Tue, 28 Mar, 2023 - 12:25
Eoghan Cormican

Cork senior full-back Eoin Downey, who was sent off in Sunday’s Allianz Hurling League semi-final defeat to Kilkenny, will lead the Cork U20 defence from centre-back in their Munster championship opener at home to Waterford on Wednesday evening (Páirc Uí Chaoimh, 7pm).

Downey is one of three players in Ben O’Connor’s team who saw game-time for the senior hurlers during the National League. The other two are the half-forward pair of Ben Cunningham and Colin Walsh.

Downey, Cunningham, Walsh, and goalkeeper Brion Saunderson are the four starters who were also part of the Cork first 15 during last year’s Munster U20 campaign.

St Finbarrs' Ben O’Connor, another member of last year’s team, is not part of the panel owing to recent rugby commitments with PBC and the Ireland U19s, but management are hoping to have him involved later in the campaign.

Read More

Ben O'Connor not part of Cork U20 hurling panel for opener against Waterford

In the Limerick team to face Clare also on Wednesday evening (TUS Gaelic Grounds, 7pm), there is one change from the side that overcame Waterford last weekend. Joseph Fitzgerald replaces Barry Duff at midfield.

CORK (v Waterford): B Saunderson (Midleton); S Daly (Randal Óg), S Kingston (Ballinora), D O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig); J Dwyer (Ballincollig), E Downey (Glen Rovers), T O’Connell (Ballincollig); M Mullins (Whitechurch), M Finn (Midleton); C Walsh (Kanturk), D Healy (Lisgoold), B Cunningham (St Finbarr’s); A O’Sullivan (Ballinhassig), R O’Sullivan (Na Piarsaigh), J Leahy (Dungourney).

Subs: P O’Sullivan (Fr O’Neills), C Geary (Youghal), M Howell (Douglas), T Wilk (Cobh), C Doolan (St Finbarr’s), B Keating (Ballincollig), W Buckley (St Finbarr’s), D Cremin (Midleton), E O’Leary (Glen Rovers).

WATERFORD (v Cork): C Troy (Ballygunner); J Power (Modeligo), C Cantwell (Ballygunner), A O’Neill (Ballygunner); J Booth (Colligan), M Fitzgerald (Passage), M Mullaney (Stradbally); J Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), W Beresford (Abbeyside); L Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), C Keane (De La Salle), T O’Connell (Brickey Rangers); P Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), C Treen (Abbeyside), J Twomey (De La Salle).

LIMERICK (v Clare): J O’Reilly (Ballybrown); R Lyons (Monaleen), John Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), E O’Leary (Ahane); D Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Scully (Dromin/Athlacca), E Hurley (Newcastle West); Joseph Fitzgerald (Monaleen), A English (Doon); F Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Pauls), P O’Donovan (Effin), J Kirby (Patrickswell); C Hayes (Newcastle West), A Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), S O’Brien (Kilmallock).

More in this section

Kerry v Roscommon - Allianz Football League Division 1 Kerry's fringe players fail to grasp opportunity
Mayo v Monaghan - Allianz Football League Division 1 Mayo's league final date change request falls on deaf ears
Dalo's Allianz League Show: Evolving Cats, Cork revert to type, Tipp have hope, runaway Limerick Dalo's Allianz League Show: Evolving Cats, Cork revert to type, Tipp have hope, runaway Limerick
<p>MULTI-TALENTED: St Finbarr's Ben O'Connor will not be part of the Cork U20 panel for their Munster championship opener. Pic: David Keane</p>

Ben O'Connor not part of Cork U20 hurling panel for opener against Waterford

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd