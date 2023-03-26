Cork set to appeal Eoin Downey's 'totally unfair' red card

'I’m not going to hide away from it, we’d like to have won today and got to the league final but it gives us clarity now and we can build for five weeks'
OFF: Referee John Keenan shows a red card to Eoin Downey at Nowlan Park on Sunday. 

Sun, 26 Mar, 2023 - 18:45
John Fogarty, Kilkenny

Cork are expected to contest Eoin Downey’s red card that threatens to rule him out of their Munster SHC opening game against Waterford on April 30.

The Glen Rovers defender was dismissed by referee John Keenan arising from a prolonged melee between Cork and Kilkenny players in the second half of their Division 1 semi-final.

Downey’s brother Robert and Tommy O’Connell as well as Kilkenny pair Paddy Deegan and Timmy Clifford were also booked arising from the fracas.

Manager Pat Ryan described Downey’s anticipated suspension linking Cork’s final game of the league and the opening provincial game as “totally unfair”.

Citing David Fitzgerald’s red card for Clare against Cork last week, which is also set to rule him out of Clare’s Munster first round game against Tipperary, Ryan remarked: “To be honest with you, I didn’t see Eoin doing too much. There were 25 fellas involved.

"I think a fella getting sent off for something like that and he’s going to miss a championship match in a league game... even David Fitzgerald last week for Clare getting sent off and missing a championship match, I think it’s totally unfair. They are separate competitions and I think they should be treated that way.” 

Ryan hailed Downey’s form in the competition. “Obviously, it ends on a bit of a sour note there with Eoin, which is the main disappointing thing because he has been going great for us. Obviously, we’ll be looking at the video and seeing if we can appeal that because, look, I don’t think he did too much.” 

The Central Competitions Control Committee could yet review the incident which could have further repercussions for Cork and Kilkenny, although any retrospective bans the Cats might receive could be served in the Division final against Limerick on Sunday week.

With several players set to return to training this coming week, Ryan is looking forward to a training camp in Johnstown House in Enfield on April 15 and 16. 

“I’m not going to hide away from it, we’d like to have won today and got to the league final but it gives us clarity now and we can build for five weeks.

“Obviously, the league was about finding players and fellas getting used to our systems and the way we want to play and the way we deal with things. It’s been very good for us, it’s been fantastic for us, really, but we’ve five weeks now until championship and this gives us great clarity with our training and stuff like that.”

