Kildare boss Glenn Ryan happy with the win but not the performance

Allianz National Football League, Division 2, Round 7

Kildare 0-13 Meath 0-8

Glenn Ryan was happy with the timing of Kildare's wins, if not their actual performances, nor their overall 'disappointing' league campaign, as the Lilies signed off on Division 2 with another significant victory.

The Kildare manager said it wasn't a particularly 'polished performance' but the win, following the Round 6 defeat of Limerick, was vital for various reasons.

For starters, the two points gained sees them leapfrog Meath into fifth position in the table and gives them a slightly better chance of avoiding the Tailteann Cup. There is also the momentum generated which will be put to good use ahead of a Leinster SFC opener with Carlow or Wicklow on April 23.

There was added pressure with this game too as it was the final fixture at St Conleth's Park before extensive redevelopment work which begins on Monday.

To mark the occasion, a full choir regaled the big crowd while there was a parade of representatives from all clubs at half-time.

Save for a 0-5 haul from Darragh Kirwan, the actual football rarely lived up to the carnival atmosphere but, as Ryan noted, a win was all that really mattered in the circumstances.

"The performance still wasn't where we'd have liked it to be but there was a lot of emotion attached to today," said the Kildare manager. "People were saying that there wasn't much at stake but there obviously was with the Tailteann Cup situation.

"And there was a huge, huge desire in our lads to try to let people leave the ground with a smile on their faces. We knew a win would do that. There are a lot of memories being left but hopefully we'll get to create many good ones down the line."

Asked if it felt like a special occasion, Ryan nodded.

"It did - because it is a special occasion," he maintained. "A lot of times you'd look up to the stand to see people who may not be there now. So it was a good day."

On the timing of Kildare's back to back wins, Ryan said that 'it's better to get them at the end than at the start' of the league.

Meath, meanwhile, picked up their back to back wins in Rounds 1 and 2 and have only taken one point from a possible 10 since. This was as bad as they have been throughout the campaign. Even with captain Donal Keogan missing and leading attackers Jordan Morris and Shane Walsh unavailable, manager Colm O'Rourke expected more.

The visitors didn't score until the 22nd minute, registered just two points from open play overall and were 0-3 to 0-11 down with 20 minutes to go.

O'Rourke was firefighting from early on with two first-half substitutions and another at the interval. O'Rourke whipped off Michael Flood at half-time following a tough time on Kirwan while Eoin Harkin was called ashore shortly after coughing up possession - summing up the team's difficulties. The Royals only got it going in the final 20 minutes - Donal Lenihan came on and kicked four points from frees - when the game was up.

"We've a lot of work to do on our defence, that's a big issue," said O'Rourke. "Our accuracy rate in shooting has been very poor throughout the whole league, that's another area of major concern."

O'Rourke stated that he will draw up a new Championship squad ahead of their Leinster SFC clash with Longford or Offaly.

Scorers for Kildare: D Kirwan (0-5, 1 free); J Robinson (0-3, 2 frees, 1 mark); P Woodgate (0-2, 1 free); J Hyland (1 free), D Hyland, P Cribbin (0-1).

Scorers for Meath: D Lenihan (0-4, 4 frees); J Flynn (1 free), C O'Sullivan, M Costello (1 free), R Jones (0-1).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; A Masterson, K O'Callaghan; B Coffey, B McCormack, A Beirne; J Robinson, D Kirwan, P Woodgate.

Subs: P Cribbin for Beirne (h/t); D Flynn for Robinson & J Hyland for Woodgate (51); K Feely for Masterson (53); P McDermott for Coffey (65).

Meath: H Hogan; H O'Higgins, M Flood, A O'Neill; E Harkin, P Harnan, R Ryan; D McGowan, R Jones; J Flynn, M Costello, J Scully; A Lynch, D Moriarty, C O'Sullivan.

Subs: D Lenihan for Lynch (29); C Hickey for Harkin (32); J O'Connor for Flood (h/t); T O'Reilly for O'Sullivan (47); K Curtis for Moriarty (60).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).