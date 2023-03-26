Dessie Farrell: Cluxton always said he was ready to help us out

The return was as low key as his departure three seasons ago. Minimum fuss.

Stephen Cluxton ran out from under the steps he rose so many times to wear the navy blue of Dublin once again.

Remarkably without the fanfare or anyone outside the camp knowing.

Concealed in the array of multiple windcheaters that exploded out into their warm ups. There he was, the goalkeeping Goliath scratching out the well-worn routine of old. Then came the whispers.

The return caught everyone by surprise but was one Dessie Farrell had gladly made out of necessity.

“Stephen has been training a couple of weeks now,” Farrell revealed.

“He’s fit and healthy, keen and eager and we’ve a number of goalkeeping injury woes. Evan (Comerford) hasn’t played any minutes this season yet and while he’s working his way back to full recovery at some stage during the championship and Hugh O’Sullivan, our U20 ’keeper, he’s been injured as well recently and tied up with the U20s.

“We had a vacancy there and Stephen has always said that if he could ever help us out in any way, he’d be willing to do that.”

Despite the reasons for his return, Cluxton’s reoccurrence will not be a sentimental one, the seven-time All-Ireland winning captain as we all know, is not going to return to sit on the bench.

“I would have thought not, knowing the man,” Farrell grinned.

“I wouldn’t be surprised, knowing the individual that he is, the competitive juices are always there. He’s always been Dublin through and through and when the time calls, he’d step forward. It’s great to have him.

What the 42-year-old brings to the table is something more intangible than his presence according to Farrell. Especially with the group recently losing John Cooper, Dublin’s only other All-Ireland winning captain since Cluxton’s departure.

“Stephen’s leadership, experience and personality, those type of individuals are invaluable and over the last couple of seasons, we have had a number of players with that type of experience who have moved on. It’s definitely a very welcome addition.

“He has always been very close to everyone in the squad. He’s a real standard bearer as well. We’re delighted to have him back.”

Losing manager Mickey Harte also greeted the icon’s reappearance with enthusiasm.

“He is the master of goalkeeping in the last 10 years and at All-Ireland level so why would you not want a player of that experience and ability in your team or around your team even?

“It can only be good for Dublin that he’s there in any shape or form and it’s a kind of position that you don’t have to be 23 to play in. You can be higher up the scale and be very valuable.”