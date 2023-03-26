GAA to update HR procedures in wake of 'stark' consultants' report on staff

AN internal HR review into employment terms and conditions in the GAA found that the Association faced “potential legal exposures” due to failures in compliance with a range of employment legislation.

Croke Park has already moved to tidy and update structures, roles and responsibilities in the wake of the commissioned Mazars report, which warned that existing GAA employment structures relied heavily on the goodwill of employees and their high regard for the Association.

It also suggested that the GAA was struggling to get a handle on how many people it had in its employ and what the cost of the workforce was.

The report painted a picture of outdated and unwieldy practices with inadequate performance benchmarks. It also found very little HR management experience or skills in the vast majority of GAA units and a lack of parity between employees around the country.

A special Croke Park project team, led by Mark Dorman, the head of organisational change, agreed an eight-point list of high-level objectives to tackle the report’s findings. New standardised contracts have been drawn up, terms and conditions have been reviewed with new salary scales effective from next June. Payrolls have been centralised in three provinces and a costs audit per county has been completed.

County officers and staff will be briefed on the HR report next week following the ‘stark’ revelations at a Central Council meeting on Saturday.

The report, commissioned in 2021, said that existing employment policies, procedures, structures, contractual arrangements and processes were ‘inconsistent’. It added that multiple reporting lines, often between voluntary officers and paid managers, had caused confusion for employees around their roles.

Tellingly, it went on: “Despite a significant amount of research, the GAA couldn’t state with absolute certainty the current number of employees or cost of the workforce.

“There is an ongoing sprawl of both job titles/descriptions and employee numbers,” the consultants’ report said. “The failure to focus on outputs and outcomes is also a frustration for employees resulting in a lack of meaningful discussion in relation to performance and progression.”

The Croke Park project team response pledged “uniform employment policies, terms and benefits for all GAA units and employees” and to design and implement improved performance management practices.

Meanwhile, Central Council has formally green-lighted the use of Croke Park and a redeveloped Casement Park in Belfast for Ireland’s joint bid with the UK to host football’s Euro 2028 championships.