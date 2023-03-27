Padraic Joyce happy as Galway's strength in depth grows

For the first time since 2018, Galway secured victory against Kerry. Last year’s All-Ireland finalists were two-point victors in Pearse Stadium and most encouragingly for Padraic Joyce, new faces helped them do it.

The team that finished the game for Kerry had four changes from the one that started last year’s decider. For Galway that number was six. The recalled John Maher, one of the standout stories of the league, kicked two points from midfield. Sean Fitzgerald and Johnny McGrath held their own in the full-back line. Peter Cooke’s rise after his recent return continues.

“Great young lads coming from the U20 setup a couple of years ago and it is great that they are pushing on now,” said a delighted Joyce post-match. “A great headache to have and to have a couple of the experienced players there as well – Cillian (McDaid) and Ian Burke and a few of them to come back in when they are fit. So it is looking good, but we all know it can change within a week.

“If we don’t get over the line next week we won’t be strong enough but we know where we are at and we’re happy with where we are.”

They march on to face Mayo in Croke Park with much to ponder. Joyce confirmed Connor Gleeson was rotated out of the team and Bernard Power’s performance now gives them a selection choice between the sticks.

There are two certainties. One, they will not concern themselves with Mayo’s request for the league final to be played on Saturday: “I have no control over that. All I know is the Division 1 final is fixed for 4 o’clock on Sunday and we’ll be there as of now,” said Joyce.

Secondly, they are desperate to win it.

“It’s a national title. People say they don’t want to win the league but I lost three finals as a player and some of the lads lost one to Dublin a few years ago. It’s going back to 1981 when we last won and that’s a long, long time.”

Meanwhile, Jack O’Connor pointed to Kerry’s poor shooting as a crucial factor.

“We were not happy with our conversion rate today, “ he said.

“We snatched at a few things and forced a few things but you would have to give credit to Galway as well. They are obviously very good defensively. They conceded low scores over the course of the league. On the day you couldn't have too many complaints. It was probably our best away display of the four games.”

O’Connor confirmed Kerry will now fly abroad for a training camp before facing Tipperary or Waterford in the Munster semi-final.

“Happy enough to go away now. Four weeks until championship will give us an opportunity to do some solid, uninterrupted training. Hit the ground running in four weeks’ time.”