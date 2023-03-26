McManus shows class as Monaghan secure top-flight status with defeat of Mayo

National Football League Division 1

Monaghan 2-14

Mayo 0-14

FOR the fifth time in nine seasons, the Monaghan footballers came up with the goods in the last round of the National League to preserve their top-flight status for next year.

This dramatic victory over a much-changed Mayo team — who had already qualified for next weekend’s Division 1 Final against Galway — was achieved thanks to yet another masterclass from Conor McManus.

The 35 year-old attacker was unmarkable at times and shot 1-7 as he led from the front from start to finish at Hastings Insurance MacHale Park in front of 10,686 spectators.

His goal came from a penalty in the sixth minute of additional time to put the seal on Monaghan’s third victory of an erratic campaign, while four points from play, a free, and two marks in the closing minutes completed his impressive haul.

Vinny Corey’s team led from start to finish, but Mayo’s experimental line-up looked like they might condemn the Farney men to relegation when they drew level in the 65th minute after points from Paul Towey (free), Darren McHale, Jordan Flynn and Bob Tuohy.

But Monaghan had other ideas and they came roaring back in the closing stages with two marks from the mercurial McManus and points from Conor McCarthy and Stephen O’Hanlon putting them back in control.

McManus’ penalty was the icing on the cake.

The visitors had also led at half-time by 1-6 to 0-8 thanks to Ryan O’Toole’s well-taken goal in the 14th minute.

Monaghan did their best attacking work in the first quarter as the aforementioned Conor McManus and Jack McCarron (who were late inclusions in the starting team) both drilled a few trademark scores to ease the outsiders ahead by 0-3 to 0-1.

Stephen Coen curled over a lovely effort to keep Mayo in touch, before Ryan O’Toole ghosted in behind the home defence to beat goalkeeper Rob Hennelly with a low shot.

Monaghan continued to dictate the pace with points from Karl O’Connell and Conor McManus (an audacious effort from the left wing) edging them ahead by 1-5 to 0-3 after 26 minutes.

Mayo finally got into some sort of rhythm late in the half with scores from Paul Towey (2 frees), Jordan Flynn, Bob Tuohy and Mattie Ruane closing the gap to the bare minimum by the interval.

The outcome hung in the balance throughout the second half too, with Monaghan pushing three point ahead on two occasions only to be reeled back in by the home side.

It was only in the last 10 minutes that the experience of Conor McManus, Darren Hughes and Karl O’Connell really showed as the Oriel County dug deep to get what they needed.

Monaghan: R Beggan; T McPhillips, K Duffy, R Wylie; K O’Connell (0-1), S Carey, R O’Toole (1-1); D Hughes, C Lavelle; S O’Hanlon (0-2), M Bannigan, C McCarthy; J McCarron (0-2), K Gallagher, C McManus (1-7, 1-0pen, 2 marks, 1f).

Subs used: G Mohan for Carey (HT); K Hughes for McCarron (48); S Jones for Gallagher (67); J Irwin for O’Hanlon (73).

Mayo: R Hennelly; D McHugh, P O’Hora, S Callinan; M Plunkett, J Doherty, S Coen (0-1); B Tuohy (0-2), M Ruane (0-1); K McLoughlin, F Irwin, J Flynn (0-2); C McStay, A O’Shea, P Towey (0-6, 6fs).

Subs used: D McBrien for McHugh (HT); D McHale (0-1) for McLoughlin (inj, 38); J Coyne for O’Hora (47); J Carney for Irwin (57); R O’Donoghue (0-1, 1f) for Towey (63).

Referee: D Gough (Meath)