Late Maguire scramble grabs Cork point and all but secures Sam spot

Allianz FL Division 2: Cork 1-14 Derry 1-14

A messy Ian Maguire goal in the eighth and final minute of second-half stoppages rescued Cork from having their Division 2 campaign conclude on a losing note.

In a spring where Cork squandered as many green flags as they raised, there was some irony to their League finishing with a scrambled, game-levelling goal.

Steven Sherlock and Conor Corbett both had earlier chances saved and flash over, adding to a long, long list of Cork goal opportunities not converted across their seven games.

Three down with the seven minutes of allotted injury-time played, sub Cian Kiely floated a delivery into a crowded goalmouth. Derry players were unable to gather cleanly, with Cork forcing the ball into the net for a share of the spoils.

The result sees Cork finish fourth in Division 2. It’s a position that should guarantee their involvement in the All-Ireland series, barring three teams ranked lower than them in the league - outside of Westmeath and those on the lopsided half of the Connacht draw - reaching provincial finals. Unlikely, but not impossible.

Maguire’s goal crowned an impressive Cork comeback which saw them wipe out a 1-13 to 0-8 Derry advantage from the 55th minute onward.

Had you been unaware of the League standings before throw-in and strolled into the Páirc at any point in those opening 55 minutes, you’d have ventured a guess that it was the visitors who had something to play for.

The already promoted northerners were far the more clinical of the two teams, were the more structured, and, concerningly for the Cork management, were the more urgent of the two sides.

Cork came into the game unburdened by relegation worries, but neither was there any great drive on the part of John Cleary’s charges to consolidate their fourth place standing.

On the occasions where the home defence wasn’t being prised open for fisted Derry points, the hosts broke forward with pace and intent. But the final product, not for the first time this spring, was desperately lacking.

Last year’s Ulster champions led 0-9 to 0-6 at the break. Four-in-a-row from Lachlan Murray, Shane McGuigan, Padraig McGrogan, and Ethan Doherty shoved them 0-13 to 0-6 clear on 46 minutes.

Fourteen minutes of second half action came and went before Cork opened their second half account.

Shea Dowey’s 53rd minute goal appeared to make certain that Derry would head into the League final with seven wins from seven outings.

But they’d add only one more point to their tally in the remaining 25 minutes.

Cork, on the other hand, reeled off six on the spin through Colm O’Callghan, Conor Corbett (0-3, 0-1 free), Kiely and Killian O’Hanlon to narrow the gap to two, 1-13 to 0-14, on 67 minutes.

Paul Cassidy shoved the difference out to three as the clock spilled into the red. Eight injury-time minutes later, Cork had a goal and a share of the spoils.

A down and up Cork performance, the exact same as their League on the whole.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan (0-4, 0-1 free); S Downey (1-1); N Toner (0-3); E Doherty (0-2); P McGrogan, B Rogers, L Murray, P Cassidy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S Sherlock (0-4, 0-4 frees); C Corbett (0-3, 0-1 free); I Maguire (1-0); C O’Callaghan, K O’Hanlon (0-2 each); K O’Donovan, S Powter, C Kiely (0-1 each).

DERRY: R Scullion; P McNeil, C McCluskey, P McGrogan; P Cassidy, G McKinless, S Downey; P Cassidy, B Rogers; N Toner, L Murray, E Doherty; B McCarron, S McGuigan, M Downey.

Subs: C Glass for McCarron (39); C McKaigue for McNeill (53); C McGuckian for Downey (54); C Doherty for McKaigue (60); D Cassidy for Murray (64).

CORK: MA Martin; K O’Donovan, S Meehan, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; B O’Driscoll, K O’Hanlon, R Deane; C Óg Jones, S Powter, S Sherlock.

Subs: C Corbett for Sherlock (53); J O’Rourke for Jones (54); M Cronin for O’Driscoll, C Kiely for Taylor (58); P Walsh for O’Hanlon (75).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)