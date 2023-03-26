Kildare end league campaign with comfortable win over Meath

Allianz National Football League, Division 2, Round 7

Kildare 0-13 Meath 0-8

A morale boosting home win amounted to a fitting way for Kildare to sign off on their Allianz League Division 2 campaign - and St Conleth's Park as they know it.

The Newbridge venue will shortly be redeveloped with the main stand set to be pulled down and rebuilt as part of an overall upgrade.

A large home crowd turned out for the landmark occasion and Glenn Ryan's men treated them to a winning display and a third win of the Division 2 campaign.

The win, thanks in part to Darragh Kirwan's 0-5 haul, sees Kildare leapfrog Meath into fifth position in the table though the threat of Tailteann Cup football still looms.

Meath, who have finished a place above the relegation zone, could yet slip into Tier 2 also and Colm O'Rourke appears to have a real job on his hands with a struggling side that registered just two points from open play.

Without injured captain Donal Keogan and with experienced duo Bryan Menton and Conor McGill apparently unavailable, the Royals lacked leaders and any sort of cutting edge as they plummeted to their fourth loss in five games.

They will return to action in the Leinster championship against Longford or Offaly on April 23 while Kildare will play Wicklow or Carlow the same day.

Relegation may not have been an issue beforehand with both teams safe from the drop though they badly wanted to finish the campaign with a confidence boosting win.

Meath hadn't enjoyed one of those since beating Clare in Round 2, recording three losses and a draw since then.

They were badly beaten by Ulster champions Derry and suffered a similar humiliation at home to Dublin last weekend.

Boss O'Rourke changed a third of his team and drafted in Eoin Harkin, Daithi McGowan, Ross Ryan, Aaron Lynch and Cillian O'Sullivan.

But he was forced to rip up that script early on with both Harkin and the injured Lynch taken off in the first-half.

Meath were noticeably more defensive than eight days ago against Dublin but Kildare still found it relatively easy to cut through them.

Kirwan, stationed at full-forward and picked up by Michael Flood, filled his boots with 0-3 in the opening half and he also won a free that Jack Robinson converted.

David Hyland and Paddy Woodgate launched over scores as Kildare hit the interval with a commanding 0-8 to 0-3 lead.

Meath's first score didn't arrive until the 22nd minute and it wasn't until the 28th that they scored from play when O'Sullivan pointed. Ronan Jones added a beauty for Meath from long range but it was a rare moment of inspiration and they would have to play into the wind after the break.

Kildare stretched the lead out to eight points at 0-11 to 0-3 in the third quarter following scores from Robinson, Paul Cribbin and Kirwan. And that was pretty much that.

Meath did improve in the final quarter and got the margin down to four points at one stage with a series of scores from frees but they never looked like robbing the win.

Kildare were boosted by the sight of key figures Jimmy Hyland, Kevin Feely and Daniel Flynn all coming off the bench in the second-half.

Scorers for Kildare: D Kirwan (0-5, 1 free); J Robinson (0-3, 2 frees, 1 mark); P Woodgate (0-2, 1 free); J Hyland (1 free), D Hyland (0-1), P Cribbin (0-1).

Scorers for Meath: D Lenihan (0-4, 4 frees); J Flynn (1 free), C O'Sullivan, M Costello (1 free), R Jones (0-1).

Kildare: M Donnellan; M O'Grady, S Ryan, R Houlihan; D Hyland, K Flynn, J Sargent; A Masterson, K O'Callaghan; B Coffey, B McCormack, A Beirne; J Robinson, D Kirwan, P Woodgate.

Subs: P Cribbin for Beirne (h/t); D Flynn for Robinson & J Hyland for Woodgate (51); K Feely for Masterson (53); P McDermott for Coffey (65).

Meath: H Hogan; H O'Higgins, M Flood, A O'Neill; E Harkin, P Harnan, R Ryan; D McGowan, R Jones; J Flynn, M Costello, J Scully; A Lynch, D Moriarty, C O'Sullivan.

Subs: D Lenihan for Lynch (29); C Hickey for Harkin (32); J O'Connor for Flood (h/t); T O'Reilly for O'Sullivan (47); K Curtis for Moriarty (60).

Referee: J Gilmartin (Sligo).