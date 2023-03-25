Wexford end league campaign with flattering victory over Carlow

Wexford 1-16 Carlow 0-13

Wexford signed off their league campaign with a rather flattering six point victory over Carlow in this Allianz National Football League Division 4 game at Chadwicks Wexford Park.

With both sides out of the promotion race, the emphasis was no doubt on their opening championship game. But for Wexford, it was a morale-boosting victory coming on the back of their draw with Wicklow seven days earlier.

Carlow's dismal run of form continues. Already consigned to the lower reaches of the division, they will take some comfort from this game in that Wexford only managed their goal deep into additional time, but they have still much to do.

After Daragh Foley with two pointed frees had the visitors in front inside the opening three minutes, Wexford soon took the initiative kicking five unanswered points through Ben Brosnan (two frees) Robbie Brooks, and Sean Nolan (2) to lead 0-5 to 0-2 after fourteen minutes.

But within five minutes of the restart, points through Foley (free) and Mikie Bambrick helped Carlow level the scores and there was little to separate the sides as the half progressed as they continued to exchange points. Wexford soon rallied and points from Mark Rossiter (free) and sub John Tubritt edged them into a 0-13 to 0-11 lead after sixty minutes.

Carlow responded to the challenge with points from Foley (free) and Ross Dunphy to leave the minimum separating the sides, 0-13 to 0-12. But with Rossiter pointing two frees along with a Paudi Hughes effort, Wexford edged into a 0-16 to 0-12 lead, and secured victory deep into additional time with an excellent Eoghan Nolan goal.

Wexford scorers: B Brosnan 0-5 (5f), M Rossiter 0-4 (1f), E Nolan 1-0, S Nolan 0-3, P Hughes, R Waters, R Brooks, J Tubritt 0-1 each.

Carlow: D Foley 0-8 (7f), R Dunphy 0-2, M Bambrick, J Clarke, C Hulton 0-1 each.

WEXFORD: D Brooks; B Cushe, G Sheehan, M Furlong; E Nolan, P Hughes, G Malone; D O'Toole,N Hughes; S Nolan, B Brosnan, C Walsh; K O'Grady, R Brooks, M Rossiter.

Subs: J Rossiter for Cushe (blood sub 39), R Waters for O'Toole (43), Cushe for Rossiter (50), C Kinsella for Brosnan (52), J Tubritt for R Brooks (52), D Furlong for O'Grady (63), C Carty for Walsh (69).

CARLOW: J Furey; C Doyle, M Bambrick, S Buggy; S Bambrick, J Morrissey, S Clarke;L Roberts, M Furey; J Moore, J Clarke, J Dunne; C Hulton, D Foley, R Dunphy.

Subs: C Moran for Doyle (49), D O'Brien for M Furey (49), E Molloy for S Clarke 957), F Kavanagh for Roberts (63).

Referee: S Lonergan (Tipperary).