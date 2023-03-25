GAA ban counties and clubs from promoting charities and causes on their jerseys

The GAA have officially prohibited counties and clubs from promoting charities and causes on their jerseys.

Central Council rubberstamped a proposal on Saturday to ban the practice, which has been operated by a number of counties such as Dublin.

Earlier this year, in conjunction with their charitable partners Mindspace, Mayo had requested permission to wear rainbow numbers in support of LGTQ+ in their opening Allianz Division 1 game but Croke Park rejected the overture.

It is believed a number of other counties were planning to promote a GAA-centric charity on their kit at a championship game in the coming weeks but that would now appear to be under threat as a result of today’s development.

In making the decision, Ard Chomhairle believe there are other ways to raise awareness for charities and causes without altering playing gear.

Permission was also given for Croke Park and yet-to-be-redeveloped Casement Park to be part of the joint proposal by Ireland and the United Kingdom to host the Euro 2028 championships.

It was also reaffirmed that selectors can’t be stationed anywhere but the dugout/stand therefore providing no facility of passing on information onto the field of play.

The Lá na gClubanna is also set to return this year and a Special Congress to deal primarily with the reformatting of the GAA rulebook is expected to take place in September.