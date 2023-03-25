Clare and Tipp draw in Munster U20 Championship opener

Munster U20 Hurling Championship round 1

Clare 0-20 Tipperary 0-20

Patrick Crotty struck the 65th-minute equaliser as Clare and Tipperary had to settle for a point apiece to get their Munster U20 Hurling group-stage campaign underway.

Eddie Ryan appeared to have given Tipp the win with four minutes of stoppage time played but there was time for one more attack, with Clare senior panellist Crotty the home hero, teed up by Keelin Hartigan.

Crotty was one of six Clare players to see game time under Brian Lohan this spring, alongside Adam Hogan, Keith Smyth, Oran Cahill, John Conneally, and Oisín O’Donnell.

They had some early success disrupting Tipp’s puck-outs and short passing, mining seven unanswered points in the space of seven minutes.

Smyth led the way with three points (two frees) and Niall O’Farrell had two more to give the hosts an 0-8 to 0-2 lead. Daithí Lohan, a nephew of the Clare senior manager, also picked off a point and contributed to a couple more.

But Brendan Cummins’ Tipp, with eight of last year’s provincial finalists back, began to get to grips with the Clare press and picked off 10 of the next 13 points in the half.

The home fans took justifiable issue with the first-half free count (8-3 at one point), with Stephen Ferncombe converting seven placed balls.

Corner-back Luke Shanahan and captain Darragh Stakelum also came forward to score and assist a point each.

In between, there were goal chances at either end with Aaron Shanahan saving from Jack Leamy before the ball was worked downfield, where Eoin Horgan blocked Jack O’Neill’s close-range effort.

The free count was back to 9-7 by the break but Clare had three misses before Conor Whelan nailed a long-ranger to cut the gap to one, 0-12 to 0-11.

Ja Collins came on at half-time and his first act was to deny Peter McGarry a shot on the Clare goal with a superb hook.

O’Farrell’s third point brought the sides level for the fourth time but Tipp kicked on with Ferncombe, McGarry, and Eddie Ryan points.

Their wide count began to rise, however, just as Crotty found his range with a brace. After a Collins score, it was O’Farrell who once again levelled at 0-17 each.

They would be level three more times before the end. O’Donnell gave Clare their first lead in half an hour but Darragh McCarthy cancelled that out.

A Smyth free edged the Banner back in front on the hour but halfway into the four added minutes, Jack Leamy caught a long free and slotted the equaliser.

But it was left to Clare to wrestle away and snatch a share of the spoils at the death.

Scorers for Clare: K Smyth 0-5 (4fs), P Crotty, N O’Farrell 0-4 each, C Whelan 0-2 (1f), D Lohan, S Rynne, O O’Donnell, D Kennedy, J Collins 0-1 each.

Scorers for Tipperary: S Ferncombe 0-10 (9fs), E Ryan 0-3, L Shanahan, D Stakelum, C McCormack, J Leamy, S Kenneally, P McGarry, D McCarthy 0-1 each.

CLARE: A Shanahan (Tulla); R O’Connor (Feakle), A Hogan (Feakle, capt), I McNamara (Killanena); O Cahill (Éire Óg Ennis), J Conneally (Clooney-Quin), D Lohan (Wolfe Tones Na Sionna); S Rynne (Inagh-Kilnamona), C Whelan (Whitegate); O O’Donnell (Crusheen), P Crotty (Scariff), N O’Farrell (Broadford); D Kennedy (Sixmilebridge), K Smyth (Killanena), J O’Neill (Clooney-Quin).

Subs: J Collins (Éire Óg Ennis) for O’Connor (h-t), K Hartigan (Scariff) for Whelan (45), C Cleary (O’Callaghan’s Mills) for O’Donnell (55).

TIPPERARY: E Horgan (Knockavilla-Donaskeigh Kickhams); L Shanahan (Upperchurch-Drombane), R Doyle (Clonoulty-Rossmore), D Slattery (Clonoulty-Rossmore); M Corcoran (Silvermines), C Quinn (Cashel King Cormacs), J Morris (St Mary’s); P McGarry (St Mary’s), D Stakelum (Thurles Sarsfields, capt); J Caesar (Holycross-Ballycahill), E Ryan (Borris-Ileigh), S Kenneally (Moneygall); S Ferncombe (Clonoulty-Rossmore), C McCormack (Loughmore-Castleiney), J Leamy (Golden-Kilfeacle).

Subs: P McCormack (Borris-Ileigh) for C McCormack (46), M Fitzpatrick (Drom & Inch) for Corcoran (50), D McCarthy (Toomevara) for Ferncombe (55), C O’Brien (Mullinahone) for Caesar (58), J Fogarty (Thurles Sarsfields) for Kenneally (60).

Referee: É Stapleton (Limerick).