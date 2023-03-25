Kerry reach first All-Ireland Intermediate Camogie final in style with big win over Laois

Kerry 2-15 Laois 1-5

The Kerry Camogie Intermediate side maintained their unbeaten run in Division 2A with a comprehensive thirteen point win over bottom team Laois in Knockanure on Saturday afternoon.

The win ensures the Kingdom finish top of the table on 13 points from five games and will now face the winners of the Derry vs Meath game (being played on Sunday), in the League final on April 16th in Croke Park.

Kerry have grown in confidence under new manager Pat Ryan and Laois were always on the back foot as Patrice Diggin proved their tormentor in chief with a tally of 0-10, five from frees and five more from play.

Kerry dominated the opening half and raced ahead 0-5 to 0-0 inside the opening ten minutes thanks to two Patrice Diggin long-range frees, two more from play by Amy O’Sullivan and another superb effort from Ann Marie Leen.

But Laois, in their very first attack, struck for a goal when Gráinne O’Reilly picked up a loose ball and passed to Amy Flanagan, who sent the ball low to the net.

Patrice Diggin then added two more frees after Jackie Horgan was fouled but Clodagh Tynan closed the gap with a Laois free in the 20th minute.

Kerry were superb at the back with Sara Murphy, Niamh Leen and Aoife Behan excelling while Diggin was punishing Laois at every opportunity. Diggin ended a sweeping move with a superb point while Laura Collins set up Amy O’Sullivan, who scored her third point of the first half. Kerry retired 0-9 to 1-2 at the interval and Laois needed a good start to the second half.

But Kerry assumed complete control in the second half and struck for a 32nd minute goal when Laura Collins found Amy O’Sullivan, whose initial shot was saved but she got the rebound and quickly teed up Clodagh Walsh for the finish.

Diggin added a quick point and suddenly Laois were 1-10 to 1-3 adrift despite an Amy Flanagan point before they faded in the final quarter.

Kerry, with Croke Park in mind, added another 1-5 in the final quarter with Patrice Diggin adding 0-4, Juliette O’Keeffe 0-1 and Laura Collins finishing a Diggin lob to the Laois net.

It will make April 16th in Croke Park a red letter day for Kerry Camogie, who will contest their first All-Ireland Intermediate final, though they have won a Junior Premier title at headquarters.

Scorers for Kerry: P Diggin 0-10 (5fs), L Collins and C Walshe 1-0 each, A O’Sullivan 0-3, A M Leen and J O’Keeffe 0-1 each.

Laois: A Flanagan 1-1, A Collier and C Tynan 0-1 (1f) each, A Walsh and H O’Connor 0-1 each.

KERRY: C Moloney; M Costello, S Murphy, R McCarthy; A Behan, N Leen, K Lynch; P Diggin, E O’Donoghue; A M Leen, L Collins, C Spillane; C Walsh, J Horgan, A O’Sullivan.

Subs: Áine O’Connor for C Spillane (38), J O’Keeffe for A O’Sullivan (53), A Hannafin for C Walsh (53), E Lawlor for A M Leen (58).

LAOIS: A Lowry; E Carroll, F Scully, A McAuley; L Daly, A Collier, K Whelan; A Walsh, C Tynan; G O’Reilly, A Flanagan, G Hoare; A Scully, L Delaney, H O’Connor.

Subs: R Dowling for A Lowry (54), E Aylward for A Scully (54).

Referee: M Ryan (Tipperary).