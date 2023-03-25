Limerick start U20 Munster title defence with defeat of Déise 

Munster U20 hurling championship

Waterford 1-14

Limerick 1-18

Defending provincial champions Limerick had four points to spare over Waterford in the oneills.com Munster U20 hurling championship at the Fraher Field on Saturday.

This opening round-robin game, which was postponed on Wednesday night due to the inclement weather, was keenly contested.

While Limerick remained in control on the scoreboard, had Waterford availed of three goal opportunities, the story could have been different.

However, the staunch nature of the Limerick defence (and the woodwork) paid dividends, as they held the Waterford attack to just four points from play.

Diarmuid Mullins was able to field seven starters from the team that lost last year’s All-Ireland final to Kilkenny - Ethan Hurley, Paddy O’Donovan, Evan O’Leary, Cian Scully, John Kirby, Adam English and Shane O’Brien - with Adam English and Shane O’Brien currently on John Kiely’s panel.

After a hesitant start, which saw Waterford lead 0-2 to 0-1, Limerick settled when Con Hayes raced in from the right corner to fire a goal past Cian Troy in the 10th minute. Hayes did well to grab the sliotar from a huddle, and sprint to the finish line.

Minutes earlier, Jack Twomey saw a glorious goal chance go amiss at the other end.

Limerick went on to gain the upper hand, out-hitting the hosts five points to one - Hayes landed a sublime score, while John Kirby helped his side pull away, 1-6 to 0-3 entering the second quarter.

Waterford marksman Patrick Fitzgerald - who finished with a highly creditable 1-11 - provided seven of his sides first-half total, to keep them in the hunt.

Every time Limerick went forward though, they always posed a threat. Five minutes from the interval, Hayes had another goal opportunity but Jamie Power and Cormac Cantwell combined to deny him.

The Shannonsiders led by five points with two minutes remaining, but their half-time lead was cut to two courtesy of rousing points from Tom O’Connell, Charlie Treen and Patrick Fitzgerald (1-9 to 0-10).

The wide count in favour of Limerick, who were turning to play with the aid of the breeze, was seven to four (13/6 at the finish).

Before the teams left the field, referee Conor Doyle showed yellow cards to respective county men Mark Fitzgerald and Shane O’Brien for an off the ball offence.

And before he restarted the second-half, another county player Patrick Fitzgerald saw yellow.

Waterford held their own after the break, but again, and when in contention, Conor Keane’s effort for goal was saved by ‘keeper Josh O’Reilly.

Limerick ahead 1-13 to 0-13 midway through the second-half.

Yet, another goal miss for Gary O’Keeffe’s men when Patrick Fitzgerald rattled the crossbar.

Limerick would hold out.

Substitutes Liam Dennehy and Liam Lynch, along with Adam English and Patrick O’Donovan, helped extend their lead to 1-18 to 0-14. A goal in the added time from a Patrick Fitzgerald 20-metre free pegged it back to four.

Next up for Limerick is a home game against Clare, while Cork host Waterford - both fixed for Wednesday night.

Scorers for Waterford: P Fitzgerald (1-11, 1-10 frees), M Fitzgerald, T O’Connell and C Treen (0-1 each).

Scorers for Limerick: P O’Donovan (0-6, 0-5 frees), C Hayes (1-2), J Kirby and A Fitzgerald (0-2 each), B Duff, A English, F Fitzgerald, S O’Brien, L Dennehy and L Lynch (0-1 each).

WATERFORD: C Troy (Ballygunner); J Power (Modeligo), C Cantwell (Ballygunner), A O’Neill (Ballygunner); J Booth (Colligan, J-Capt), M Fitzgerald (Passage), M Mullaney (Stradbally); J Fitzgerald (Clashmore/Kinsalebeg), W Beresford (Abbeyside); L Ó Siothcháin (An Rinn), C Keane (De La Salle, J-Capt), T O’Connell (Brickey Rangers); P Fitzgerald (Ballygunner), C Treen (Abbeyside), J Twomey (De La Salle).

Subs: F Hallinan (Fourmilewater) for W Beresford (21-29 bs), F Roche (Clonea) for J Twomey (39), E Foley (St Molleran’s) for L Ó Siothcháin (45), F Hallinan (Fourmilewater) for W Beresford (45), O Walsh (Fourmilewater) for M Mullaney (54).

LIMERICK: J O’Reilly (Ballybrown); R Lyons (Monaleen), J Fitzgerald (Na Piarsaigh), E O’Leary (Ahane); D Fitzgerald (Kildimo/Pallaskenry), C Scully (Dromin/Athlacca), E Hurley (Newcastle West, Capt); B Duff (Mungret/St Pauls), A English (Doon); F Fitzgerald (Mungret/St Pauls), P O’Donovan (Effin), J Kirby (Patrickswell); C Hayes (Newcastle West), A Fitzgerald (Templeglantine), S O’Brien (Kilmallock).

Subs: J Fitzgerald (Monaleen) for B Duff (39), O O’Farrell (Askeaton) for A Fitzgerald (45), L Lynch (Mungret/St Paul’s) for C Hayes (45), L Dennehy (Glenroe) for F Fitzgerald (58), S O’Neill (Blackrock) for J Kirby (61).

Referee: Conor Doyle (Tipperary).