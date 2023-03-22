Munster U20 hurling opener postponed due to unplayable pitch at Fraher Field

Waterford were due to host Limerick in Dungarvan.
Munster U20 hurling opener postponed due to unplayable pitch at Fraher Field

TESTING CONDITIONS: Limerick's Matthew Fitzgerlad makes a splash as he stumbles to the ground in front of Waterford's Adam Regan during the Munster Minor Hurling Championship Round 1 match at the Fraher Field on Tuesday night. Pic: Howard Crowdy

Wed, 22 Mar, 2023 - 13:55
Shane Donovan

An unplayable pitch has proved detrimental to the Munster U20 hurling championship opener between Waterford and Limerick going ahead at Fraher Field on Wednesday evening.

The two counties met at minor level at the same venue on Tuesday evening, with the game going ahead having passed a late pitch inspection, but the wear and tear caused by the fixture has put paid to the U20 version going ahead. 

Tuesday night's affair was spoiled by horrific playing conditions for hurling, leading to a low-scoring 1-7 to 0-7 win for the visitors, but that the game went ahead at all was met with much confusion by those watching. 

Following the minor game, Limerick manager Evan Loftus said the conditions on the night were "as bad as I've ever been involved in".

The match has been rescheduled for 1.30pm on Saturday, March 25th, at the same venue.

