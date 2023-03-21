Goal proves key for Limerick as weather conditions spoil Fraher Field affair 

Munster MHC Round 1

Limerick 1-7 Waterford 0-7

Limerick splashed their way to their first win of the Munster minor hurling championship in lashing rain and high winds at Fraher Field.

"Conditions were as bad as I've ever been involved in," admitted winning manager Evan Loftus.

"Today was a massive character test and just delighted to get two points on the board."

Cathal Hayes found the net in the first half for the visitors while Hugh Flanagan, Robert O'Farrell and Dara Ferland all got two points apiece from play. Goalkeeper Joe Fitzgerald made a big save from Conor Tobin ten minutes from time.

Captain Sean Morrissey also starred at corner back. Adam Regan rifled over two points for the hosts while Conor Tobin also looked dangerous. Dylan Ryan battled hard at full back.

The wind and rain battered the Dungarvan venue.

Referee Shane Scanlon carried out a pitch inspection twenty minutes before the game and deemed it playable despite two pools of water in front of the stand. Stewards had tried desperately to rake the water off the field before the throw in.

Waterford chose to play with the elements but trailed 1-4 to 0-4 at the break.

After eighteen seconds, Limerick attacker Darren Collopy was denied a goal by Déise netminder Leon Lannon.

Hugh Flanagan and Colm Hartley traded points before Lannon saved again, this time from Hugh Flanagan. In the ninth minute, a short puckout from Lannon went awry and Limerick full forward Cathal Hayes finished the ball to the unguarded net (1-1 to 0-1).

Two Dara Ferland singles and a fine solo effort from Robert O'Farrell opened a 1-4 to 0-2 advantage for the Shannonsiders. Limerick were guilty of six first half wides. Adam Regan sent over Waterford's first point from play after 24 minutes before Hartley converted his third free.

Déise corner forward Conor Tobin hit the post in injury time when he had goal on his mind.

Hartley narrowed the gap to two six minutes into the second period as conditions worsened. Limerick registered three more wides before Robert O'Farrell split the posts on 41 minutes from 50 metres.

Wing back Jack Cosgrove then nailed a free from his own half.

Ten minutes from the end, Conor Tobin beat three Limerick defenders but goalkeeper Joe Fitzgerald was equal to his shot. Hugh Flanagan's second point of the night, from a tight angle, made it 1-7 to 0-6 with six minutes left.

David Comerford gave the home team hope with an injury time free. Despite shooting twelve wides, the Shannonsiders held on.

Comerford stood over another free on 67 minutes but Fitzgerald batted it away to safety.

Scorers for Waterford: C Hartley 0-4 (4fs), A Regan 0-2, D Comerford 0-1 (1f).

Scorers for Limerick: C Hayes 1-0, H Flanagan, R O'Farrell, D Ferland 0-2 each, J Cosgrove 0-1 (1f).

Waterford: L Lannon; L Lynch, D Ryan, T Ahern; E Barry, F Cooney, C O'Sullivan; G Power, D Comerford; A Regan, C Carroll, C Deevy; C Tobin, S Mackey, C Hartley.

Subs: C Lineen for Deevy (37), A Hickey for Cooney (42), P Walsh for Hartley (48), S Schley for Carroll (52).

Limerick: J Fitzgerald; J O'Keeffe, C Bickford, S Morrissey; J Cosgrove, S Casey, C Scully; D Lyons, M Fitzgerald; R O'Farrell, D Ferland, T Boddy; H Flanagan, C Hayes, D Collopy.

Subs: P Kearney for Hayes (47). S Duff fior O'Farrell (55), M Leo for M Fitzgerald (55), O Holmes for Collopy (60), E Brosnan for Boddy (61).

Referee: S Scanlon (Cork).