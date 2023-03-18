Colaiste Naomh Cormac secure All Ireland success thanks to Screeney masterclass

Colaiste Naomh Cormac 2-18 Hamilton High School Bandon 0-14

Adam Screeney turned in an incredible individual display to help delivery the All-Ireland ‘B’ Colleges hurling title for Colaiste Naomh Cormac of Offaly.

The inside forward scored 2-14 of his sides total, as a goal in either half helped keep them ahead of Hamilton High school, Bandon.

The Paddy Buggy Cup is heading to the Faithful County, as they showed many of the qualities needed to win such important games. An efficient in attack, a tireless work ethic and star players who stood up throughout.

The Cork school were on the back foot from the off and couldn’t handle Screeney. Additionally, the composed and methodical nature of the Offaly school’s display meant they were worthy winners.

The game was little more than 120-seconds old when Screeney struck his first goal. Moments after opening the scoring, the diminutive forward expertly intercepted a short puck-out before burying low to the net from the 20 meter line.

Alex Kavanagh quickly added another point to push them five clear after just five minutes. They were playing with a very strong breeze behind them but they were also making use of the ball much better, as Hamilton High School struggled to carry the ball through their opposition.

Darragh McCarthy got Bandon on the scoreboard after nine minutes, but they couldn’t handle the number 15 at the other end. Despite dropping an additional man back the Kilcormac Killoughey man, a star for Offaly at U17 level last year, proved elusive. He was also in top form from placed balls, missing twice over the hour, both from the side-line.

It was 1-10 to 0-5 at half-time with the Hammies clipping over three of the final four scores, with Conor O’Sullivan, Evan O’Shea (free and 65) closing the gap. However, Screeney had the final say, to bring his first half total to 1-8 with a free.

There was to be no real fight back in the third quarter, this was when Bandon needed to come. The sides traded scores, largely from frees, with the gap still at 10 by the midway point of the second period. Then, with the result nearly certain, Screeney raced clear and again buried low to the net, this after a nice layoff from captain Alex Kavanagh.

This period was when Bandon needed to find a green flag, but the home defence, led by full-back James Mahon looked watertight.

Captain Alex Kavanagh gleefully accepted the cup on behalf of his classmates at the Limerick venue.

Scorers for Colaiste Naomh Cormac: A Screeney 2-14 (0-10 frees); D Hand, A Kavanagh 0-2 each.

Scorers for Hamilton High School Bandon: E O’Shea 0-7 (4 frees, 1 ‘65’); E Guinane 0-2, D McCarthy, C O’Sullivan, R Crowley, M Maguire, S McEntee 0-1 each.

Colaiste Naomh Cormac (Kilcormac-Killoughey unless stated): C Spain (Drumcullen); L Bracken, J Mahon, M Mulrooney; R Bracken, B Kavanagh, O Guinan; C Spain, H Sweeney, D Hand, L Kavanagh, C Scully; J Hennessey (Drumcullen), A Kavanagh ©, A Screeney.

Subs: D Hollywood for Hennessey (Drumcullen) (52), S Gleeson for Scully (63).

Hamilton High School Bandon: A White (Valley Rovers); F Ustianowski (Kilbrittain); C O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers), J Cullinane (Bandon); K Dart-O’Flynn (Valley Rovers), C Johnson (Valley Rovers), J O’Leary (Valley Rovers); D McCarthy (St. Oilver Plunketts), N Kelly (Newcestown); O Corcoran (St. Mary’s), E Guinane (Valley Rovers), E O’Shea (Valley Rovers); M Maguire (Courcey Rovers); C O’Sullivan ©; S Ahern (Bandon).

Subs: J Woods (Valley Rovers) for Ustianowski (29), R Crowley (Kilbrittan) for McCarthy (44), S McEntee (Valley Rovers) for Cullinane (51), H O’Sullivan (Valley Rovers) for Corcoran (56), H O’Mahony (Bandon) for Kelly (60).

Referee: John O’Halloran (Limerick)