Eimear Kiely stars as Cork overcome Kerry in LGFA National League Division 1

Cork 1-17 Kerry 2-6

Cork powered past an experimental Kerry lineup in the Lidl LGFA National League Division 1 at Páirc Uí Chaoimh on St Patrick’s Day.

Eimear Kiely top-scored with 0-8 during a confident Cork display that delivered a third Division 1 League victory.

In-form Kerry had already secured a place in this year’s National League decider before the ball was thrown-in. Five consecutive league wins permitted joint-managers Darragh Long and Declan Quill an opportunity to make seven changes to their starting line-up.

As for Shane Ronayne, captain Máire O’Callaghan’s return bolstered a strong Cork starting fifteen in a game that began with Orlaith Cahalane splitting the posts. A dominant Cork increased their lead through Eimear Kiely (free) before Hannah O’Donoghue got the Kingdom off the mark after four minutes.

Kiely, Hannah Looney and Shauna Kelly’s penetrating runs kept Kerry on the back foot as Katie Quirke made it 0-3 to 0-1. Rachel Dwyer and Eimear Kiely exchanged frees prior to Ciara O’Sullivan edging the hosts three ahead.

Libby Coppinger added another point before Ciara O’Sullivan setup Hannah Looney to race through and fire into the roof of the net. Máire O’Callaghan came off for Dara Kiniry as Kerry reduced the deficit via Rachel Dwyer (free) and Hannah O’Donoghue.

Cork finished the half with 62% possession and a flurry of scores. A brace of Eimear Kiely (one free) and Orlaith Cahalane points made it 1-9 to 0-4 at the interval.

Two additional Kiely frees gave Cork even more breathing space shortly after the resumption. Meabh O’Sullivan prevented a rare Kerry goal-attempt from hitting the net.

Abigail Ring came off the bench to score Cork’s twelfth point but poor Cork marking permitted an unmarked Siofra O’Shea time and space to raise a green flag and make it 1-12 to 1-4.

Cork maintained their lead with five additional points during a scrappy closing quarter in which O’Shea (who finished with 2-2 off the bench) netted her second goal.

No disputing the final outcome but expect a much closer affair when these two are at full strength in the Munster LGFA championship.

Scorers for Cork: E Kiely 0-8 (0-7 frees), H Looney 1-1, O Cahalane 0-2, K Quirke, C O’Sullivan, L Coppinger, A Ring, S Kelly and D Kiniry 0-1 each.

Kerry: S O’Shea 2-2 (0-1 free), R Dwyer (0-2 frees) and H O’Donoghue 0-2 each.

CORK: M O’Sullivan; M Duggan, E Meaney, R Phelan; S Kelly, M O’Callaghan (captain), R Leahy; H Looney, S Leahy; L Coppinger, K Quirke, E Cleary; O Cahalane, E Kiely, C O’Sullivan.

Subs: D Kiniry for O’Callaghan (23), A O’Mahony for R Leahy (ht), A Ring for Cahalane (ht), A Ryan for M Duggan (42), E Jack for Coppinger (49), S McGoldrick for Cleary (50), B O’Sullivan for Looney (52), L McDonagh for Kiely (57), A McDonagh for S Leahy (57).

KERRY: C Butler; C O’Brien, E Lynch, A Dillane; C Lynch, E Costello, C Murphy; K Cronin, M O’Connell; N Carmody, A Galvin (captain), A Harrington; F Tangney, R Dwyer, H O’Donoghue.

Subs: N Ní Chonchúir for O’Connell (ht), S O’Shea for F Tagney (ht), E McGlynn for Dwyer (ht), L Scanlon for Carmody (47), A O’Connell for O’Brien (47), N Broderick for Dillane (47), K Brosnan for O’Donoghue (50), K A Hanrahan for Harrington (57).

Referee: Kevin Phelan (Laois).