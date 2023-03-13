Late comeback from Cork sees them past Wexford

Cork 2-14 Wexford 0-18

Timed to perfection by Cork. Again.

Under new manager Pat Ryan, the Cork hurlers have made a fine habit of reeling in and overhauling their opponents in the fourth quarter of games. What marked out this latest come-from-behind effort was how late in the day it arrived.

Ten seconds is all that was left in the regulation 70 minutes when Jack O’Connor arrowed over the equalising point. It was the first time all afternoon that Cork had stood level with Wexford.

Seventy seconds into injury-time, another sub, Cormac Beausang, whipped to the net to shove the hosts in front for the first time in proceedings.

There were still four minutes of having to protect their lead, and while they fell a man down through Jack O’Connor’s sending-off, they kept ahead where it mattered most.

Cork’s closing act resourcefulness not only extends Pat Ryan’s winning start to seven games, it secures his team a League semi-final berth with a round to spare.

“That’s what we’re looking for,” said the Cork manager of his side’s recurring never-say-die attitude. “At the end of the day, if you want to be an inter-county hurler, the most important thing is your character, your mentality. And we’re looking for that from the lads.

“But there are definitely areas we need to look at. Why are we not going after the game from day one? Teams are setting the tempo for us and then we sort of come back at them. You won’t get away with that in championship.” While Cork again succeeded in snatching the two points late on, there was no performance to go along with it.

Twenty minutes had passed before Shane Kingston opened their account from the placed ball. And it certainly wasn’t a case that they had left a bag of chances behind them before this belated opener. Aside from a saved Declan Dalton goal shot, attempts on target were of a sparse nature.

Kingston - again from the placed ball - doubled their meagre tally on 24 minutes. The clock read 25 minutes when Shane Barrett struck their first from play.

Deliveries into the Cork attack failed every quality check going. Irrespective, the forward six really struggled for traction against their opponents, who were more than ably assisted by the deep-sitting Diarmuid O’Keeffe.

On 18 minutes, Dalton opted to pass inside to Brian Hayes rather than shoot himself. The pass was overcooked, mopped up by a Wexford defender, and ended with corner-back Simon Donohoe splitting the posts from midfield.

It was just one of several examples of poor decision making by Cork in the opposition half, not to mind their tendency to over complicate matters with one pass too many.

Further back, Cork’s full-back line was finding the going equally tough. Mikie Dwyer turned over Eoin Downey for a Rory Higgins point to send Wexford six clear on 19 minutes. One of many examples of Cork defenders being hassled out of possession for a Wexford white flag.

Right throughout the field, the hosts lacked urgency and cohesion.

The comeback began - albeit tentatively - with Padraig Power’s flicked goal on 44 minutes. Kingston’s sole point from play immediately after narrowed the gap to a scarcely believable two, 0-13 to 1-8.

A quick word on newcomer Power, who was among the few Cork positives. He was fouled for two converted first-half frees and added a point of his own three minutes into the second period.

Another positive was the sizable bounce off the bench. O’Connor and Beausang delivered the crucial 1-1. Seamus Harnedy, making his first League appearance this season, was so effective under the dropping ball.

To Wexford. They got a performance, but no points to go along with it.

As mentioned, the visitors were six to the good midway through the opening half. Their lead was still six on 42 minutes.

Having shipped 4-17 in the first half against Clare a fortnight ago, they held their opponents here to just two points from play and six in total in the opening 35 minutes.

What cost them was the absence of a clinical edge in attack. The wide count was nine to three in their favour.

At 0-17 to 1-12 in front on 65 minutes, sub Jack O’Connor had a goal chance repelled by Patrick Collins. The resulting 65 was sent wide by Lee Chin. Costly misses during a 12-minute scoreless spell.

“We owned that game for long periods, but didn’t hurt Cork enough on the scoreboard. That’s ultimately what cost us,” Darragh Egan concluded.

Scorers for Cork: S Kingston (0-8, 0-7 frees); P Power (1-1); S Barrett (0-3); C Beausang (1-0); B Hayes, J O’Connor (0-1 each).

Scorers for Wexford: L Chin (0-9, 0-5 frees); S Donohoe, R Higgins, M Dwyer (0-2 each); C McGuckin, C McDonald, C Hearne (0-1 each).

Cork: P Collins; N O’Leary, E Downey, E Roche; E Twomey, C Joyce, T O’Connell; B Roche, L Meade; D Dalton, C Cahalane, S Barrett; B Hayes, P Power, S Kingston.

Subs: S Harnedy for Dalton, J O’Connor for Hayes (both 45); R Downey for Meade (47); C Beausang for Twomey (66); A Cadogan for Power (70).

Wexford: J Lawlor; S Reck, S Donohoe, M O’Hanlon; I Carty, D Reck, C Flood; D O’Keeffe, C Dunbar; C Hearne, L Óg McGovern, C McGuckin; R Higgins, C McDonald, L Chin.

Subs: M Dwyer for McDonald (14 mins, inj); K Foley for D Reck (33, inj); J O’Connor for McGovern (43); R O’Connor for Higgins (53); D Clarke for O’Hanlon (55, inj).

Referee: S Cleere (Kilkenny).