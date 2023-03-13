Hard block of training stands to Shefflin’s Galway

After back-to-back home defeats, Henry Shefflin’s Galway responded with strong showing in Cusack Park to see off Clare.

A poor opening fifteen minutes aside, Galway were significantly better in Ennis and full value for their five-point victory. Daithi Burke, David Burke and Ronan Glennon all logged vital minutes with Shefflin hoping Cathal Mannion will be back for the start of championship as well.

“Poor enough start. We changed up the team slightly, that was dictated by some of the personal coming back to the training field,” said the Galway boss post-match. “Slow to start and Clare were moving well with a slight breeze. I thought we grinded ourselves back into the game and put ourselves on a good platform for the second half.”

Galway were seven points down after fifteen minutes but quickly got up to speed from there.

“It was a good performance. Obviously, training has gone well the last couple of weeks and we were hoping we would see that,” he said.

“I think lads we getting up to the pace. As I said, we trained a couple of times this week and you are pushing the boat to see can you, we are out of the league, so push things on a little bit.” A theme is emerging. Evidently, they were some hard yards put in at Loughgeorge in recent weeks. How were they feeling post-match?

“It was important we didn’t get anymore injuries. We picked up a few the last few weeks. If you train hard, you are going to pick up those injuries.” Meanwhile, Brian Lohan will welcome Cork to Ennis next week looking to try and build some momentum ahead of the Munster championship.

“It is important to win matches. We are trying to win matches every day we go out. We came hoping to put in a better performance than what we did today but we were up against a good opponent and you have to take that into account.”

The Banner were down Rory Hayes who has broken a bone in his wrist. Lohan said Shane O’Donnell is “on the way back.” It provided an opportunity for others to step up as Clare look to build a deeper squad.

“That is the name of the game,” reflected Lohan. “You try and see as many lads as you like and try win as many matches as you can. We saw a good few guys there today but we just weren’t strong enough to deal with them in the second half.”