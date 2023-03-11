Hurling roundup: Meath book place in Division 2B final

Meath booked their place in the Division 2B final after a comprehensive 2-17 to 0-08 win over Tyrone at Healy Park in Omagh on Saturday.

A dominant first-half display saw the Royals lead 0-15 to 0-5 at half-time.

Second half goals from Éamon Óg Ó Donnchadha and Paddy Branwell completed a routine victory.

London struck five goals as they recorded their first win of the season in Division 2B with a 5-16 to 2-20 victory over Sligo in Ruislip.

The home side led 3-09 to 1-10 at the short whistle, the goals coming from Ronan Crowley via a penalty, David Barron, and Jack Goulding.

Eoin Comeford was dismissed for Sligo between goals two and three. Conor Hannify raised Sligo's first green flag to leave them five behind.

Goulding bagged his second goal after half-time. Tomás Cawley's goal late on gave Sligo feint hope but Eoghan McHugh had the final say with a goal to secure a five-point win for London.

In Division 3B, Longford moved to the top of the table following a 0-18 to 0-10 win over Lancashire at Glennon Brothers Pearse Park.

Longford led 0-11 to 0-05 at half time.

The second half was an even affair, but Longford had 10 points to spare at full time.

The meeting of Cavan and Leitrim at Kingspan Breffni was pushed back to Sunday afternoon after a pitch inspection.