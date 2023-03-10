Holden and Cunningham named club players of the year

Shane Cunningham of Kilmacud Crokes and Joey Holden of Ballyhale Shamrocks have been named as the AIB GAA Club Footballer of the Year and the AIB GAA Club Hurler of the Year respectively at the AIB GAA Club Player Awards ceremony at Croke Park on Friday evening.

Club Footballer of the Year Shane Cunningham of Kilmacud Crokes led his side to their second consecutive All-Ireland Football Senior Club final this year, and brought the Andy Merrigan cup home to Stillorgan after a pulsating final. Notching two vital points for his club in the final, as well as winning the crucial first half penalty on the day, Cunningham has been on-song for Crokes throughout the season.

Club Hurler of the Year meanwhile was named as Joey Holden of Ballyhale Shamrocks following a series of tremendous performances throughout the 2022/23 season. full-back collected his fifth AIB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Senior Club medal this year, adding to an already stellar career.

The Shamrocks overcame last year’s AIB GAA All-Ireland Hurling Club champions, Ballygunner, in the semi-final and Dunloy of Antrim in the final. Holden’s dominant performances, and his influential leadership both on and off the pitch, have been central to the Kilkenny club’s sixth All-Ireland title and Tommy Moore cup in seven years.

Commenting on the Awards, AIB Chief Executive Officer Colin Hunt said: “The AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships have delivered yet another incredible season of action and excitement. We are delighted to be able to recognise both Shane Cunningham and Joey Holden this evening for the fantastic effort and commitment that they have given to their clubs this season. We would also like to extend our congratulations to all 30 players who have been named across the AIB GAA Club Team of the Years this week. AIB is honoured to be celebrating our 32nd year backing the GAA Club Championships, and is very proud to be able to honour these inspirational players here tonight following another incredibly unique and memorable season.”

GAA President, Larry McCarthy stated: “Our congratulations to both Shane Cunningham and Joey Holden on being awarded the AIB GAA Footballer and Hurler of the Year this evening. The AIB GAA All-Ireland Club Championships are unique championships, which brings communities to life and gives players an opportunity to represent their community on the national stage. I extend my congratulations to all of the players who have been named on the AIB GAA Club Team of the Year. I sincerely thank AIB for their outstanding support of these competitions for many years and I am looking forward to what next year’s championships will bring.”