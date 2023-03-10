O'Connor Cup specialists UL chase three in a row

UL are very much recent competition specialists, chasing a third title in a row and an eighth successive final appearance.
2 March 2022; In attendance at the Yoplait LGFA Higher Education Football Championships Captains Day are Yoplait Ireland brand manager Deirdre Lowry, centre, and HEC Chairperson Daniel Caldwell, with Yoplait O’Connor Cup captains, from left, Caoimhe O’Connor of TU Dublin, Anna Rose Kennedy of DCU Dóchas Éireann and Aoife Molloy of University of Limerick, at the Connacht GAA Centre of Excellence in Bekan, Mayo. Photo by Seb Daly/Sportsfile

Fri, 10 Mar, 2023 - 06:44
Cian Locke

DCU Dóchas Éireann will fancy their chances of making it back to a first Yoplait O’Connor Cup Final in five years when they face first-time semi-finalists TU Dublin today at the Connacht Air Dome (2pm)

But a remarkable 7-5 to 3-16 quarter-final victory over UCC sent TU Dublin through and they won’t fear today's opponents.

They have players of the calibre of Meath’s Katie Newe and Dublin’s Caoimhe O’Connor, who captains the team, while Cavan’s Niamh Keenaghan is another key player in attack.

Rachel Brennan and Ellen Gribben are two other players with recent senior inter-county experience for Dublin and manager Billy Quane has put together a nicely-balanced outfit.

For DCU, Dublin goalkeeper Abby Shiels is their last line of defence, with Tipperary’s Anna Rose Kennedy captaining the team from midfield.

In attack, Mayo pair Maria Reilly and Tara Needham are players to look out for, while Offaly’s Róisín Ennis is another key star in the half-back line.

The vastly-experienced Peter Clarke is heading up the DCU DÉ management team and he was involved too back in 2018 when DCU won the last of their four O’Connor Cup titles.

In today's other semi-final at the Airdome, holders University of Limerick face Queen’s University, Belfast (4pm). UL are very much recent competition specialists, chasing a third title in a row and an eighth successive final appearance. They’ve only lost two deciders in that spell – with 2016 winners UCD and 2018 champions DCU Dóchas Éireann both managed in those years by Peter Clarke.

On paper at least, UL look like the team to beat again. Their half-back line is particularly impressive, containing Cork’s Erika O’Shea and Galway pair Nicola Ward and Aoife Molloy, the team captain.

Mayo’s Ciara Needham and Clare’s Aisling Reidy will anchor the midfield, while UL joint-managers DJ Collins and Niall O’Meara will look to the likes of Galway’s Ailish Morrissey, Laois ace Erone Fitzpatrick and in-form Kerry captain Síofra O’Shea for attacking inspiration.

Queen’s, captained by Armagh’s Grace Ferguson, will have to be at their very best to cause an upset but they have plenty of talent in their own ranks.

Fermanagh’s Bláithín Bogue was the 2022 TG4 Junior Players’ Player of the Year, while Armagh’s Niamh Reel has been in good form for promotion-chasing Armagh in Division 2 of the Lidl National League.

Queen’s have some pedigree too in this competition, winning it in 2013 before losing out to UL a year later.

