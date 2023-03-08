Rock fears 'embarrassing' acts of diving could warp matches come Championship crunch-time 

Dean Rock claims diving has warped the free counts against teams like Dublin who choose not to feign injuries.

The seven-time All-Ireland SFC winner bemoans how simulation has affected the game and the growing number of players determined to hoodwink referees into awarding them frees.

“I think it’s definitely crept into the game,” says Rock, who has called on the GAA to take steps towards eradicating an act, which if proven carries a yellow card.

“It’s not something we do, maybe we are too honest or too naïve, I don’t know. But it’s certainly becoming a problem in Gaelic football.

“Like, just the amount of free counts for one team compared to the other, across the board in most games, is through the roof. So, it is certainly something that is prevalent in the game, it’s not a good thing for the game, it’s not good for young kids looking in and seeing this, any sort of touch and fellas going down.

“I think players themselves have an accountability to not adhere to that behaviour. It’s certainly something that myself or any of the lads on our team wouldn’t condone, I don’t think we see too many Dublin players going down or trying to buy frees or win frees too often. It’s certainly something that probably needs to be addressed by the powers-that-be, because it’s difficult for referees when the game is so fast.”

In the wake of a number of high-profile examples this past weekend, simulation was on the agenda of Tuesday evening’s football referees meeting. Rock didn’t see them but would like to believe he is above it.

“It’s kind of embarrassing really if you are behaving in that manner.”

Rock fears a referee could be led into making an erroneous decision.

CHASING BACK: Gareth McKinless of Derry is tackled by Dean Rock of Dublin. Pic: Ramsey Cardy/Sportsfile

“That’s the last thing you want to see in the game. And once the referee makes the decision, it’s a yellow or red card, it has a massive impact on the game.

“It can have a massive impact on a season, it could be in a big knockout game and then you are gone, so it probably is worrying times at the moment because there are more cases each week that you are seeing off this. Hopefully it is stamped out between now and the championship.”

Not that Rock is saying all is wrong with Gaelic football right now. Having turned 33 last month and a parent of a seven-month-old baby girl Sadie with former Dublin ladies footballer Niamh McEvoy, his love for the game remains. Yet being an inside forward no longer has the appeal it did when he started his career.

“Full-forward used to be the most desirable position to play on the pitch but it’s become probably the most boring position to play, to be honest,” he remarked after Saturday’s Division 2 defeat in Derry.

“At times it can be great but at times, particularly like the Derry game, a lot of your work is done defensively, it’s not done when you have the ball. That’s just how the game has evolved.

"Not every game is like that. When you’re playing against certain opposition, that’s just how the lay of the land is. That was particularly the case against Derry where you’re not seeing much ball. When you’re not seeing much ball and just chasing around, it’s not very exciting.”

Insisting Dublin are happy with how they are motoring at the moment in second place in Division 2 and close to returning to Division 1, Rock feels the intensity of the forthcoming championship will have an impact on players’ working lives. Starting from April 23, Dublin could have nine or 10 games in 14 weeks.

“My employer (procure.ie) would be very accommodating in that regard but that’s not the same for everybody. There’s guys who are doctors and stuff like that who unfortunately have to be in work on those days.

“It’s certainly going to take its toll and potentially impact on team selection with lads coming in fatigued. It’s going to be hard to play three weeks in a row, so there’s going to be changes in the team.”

* Dean Rock was speaking at AIG’s season launch of their sponsorship of Dublin GAA. The insurance company are offering 15% car insurance discount aimed at Dublin GAA fans.