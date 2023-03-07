Paul Flanagan: Three-week break after league would be better

With four points already on the board and two home games left to play, beginning with Galway's visit to Ennis on Sunday, an Allianz League semi-final spot beckons for Paul Flanagan and Clare.

But do they actually want to qualify for the knock-out stages and to potentially end up in a league final two weeks before their April 23 Munster championship opener?

All the evidence from the 2022 season suggests that forsaking National League progression and keeping the powder dry for the Championship is the way to go. Clare are a case in point; fifth of the six teams in last year's league group yet eventual Munster finalists and All-Ireland semi-finalists.

"It's interesting in that obviously the league is a stepping stone to where you need to get to over the next few weeks," said Clare defender Flanagan, the GAA's Irish Language Ambassador for 2023. "And you're looking at that Tipp game coming down the tracks pretty quickly and those first two Championship games are going to be important.

"I think that is something to maybe look at (for the GAA) from here on out, that the window between a league final and the first round of the Championship is probably tight enough.

"At the same time, a lot of teams would be able to treat that as a rehearsal for the Championship so you could look at it in both ways. The only thing you would say from last year, that we have learned, is that the campaign is gruelling and quite intense, particularly in Munster."

Which suggests that Clare won't be overly concerned if they're not in that league final on the weekend of April 8/9?

"Well, I think it's pretty straightforward in that you have your last two league games coming now, and you want to deliver a performance there to be able to win, and then you see after that, if you are into a league semi-final," said Flanagan, who reckons that moving to a three-week break between the league and Championship is the way to go.

"I think maybe a gap of three weeks would probably be fair. I think any more than that and you probably end up going back to what it was a few years ago - another block of a mini pre-season. I don't think anyone really wants that."

What's certain is that Clare have got plenty from the league so far. Brian Lohan has handed competitive game time to 32 different players, the joint highest level of experimentation in Division 1.

"We have a really young panel, 10 new guys would have come in this year," said the Ballyea man. "I find it brings so much energy to the thing."

Lohan will also have been pleased with the bouncebackability of his squad following the 6-25 to 1-18 mauling of Wexford, coming off the back of the Round 2 loss to Limerick.

"If you looked at the league campaigns over this year and last year, that Limerick game was probably the most disappointing we've been over all those fixtures," said Flanagan. "When you see a disappointing result like that, and I know the second-half was a lot more positive than the first-half, but it strengthens your resolve to go back training the following week.

"We are looking at the next two games now the same way, saying 'What can we improve on, what can we get out of those?' But yeah, there were guys that were getting their opportunity to play in the Gaelic Grounds and it was a tough evening for all of us."

Flanagan, who only made his full Championship debut as a 28-year-old in 2020, is a regular under Lohan these days and was rested for the first two league games against Westmeath and Limerick. Along with John Conlon, Tony Kelly and Ryan Taylor, he was restored to the lineup for the Wexford game.

There's still no sign of Shane O'Donnell though.

"No more than last year, Shane would have had a delayed start coming into the Championship and it served him well." said Flanagan. "He's been training away and he's always in great nick anyway. He'll come back to us pretty soon."

Flanagan was speaking at Croke Park where he was revealed as the GAA's Irish Language Ambassador for 2023. As part of his role, the schoolteacher will be supporting and helping to promote GAA Irish language schemes including the GAAgaeilge Go Games which will take place in Croke Park later in the year.