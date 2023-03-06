Cork continue to progress after Ennis gutcheck

CORK 3-10 CLARE 1-8

The way a certain result in Celtic Park panned out over the weekend, promotion is something that Cork will likely be denied.

That they’re progressing though at a serious rate of knots cannot.

Outside of the actual final league placings themselves, about as good a measure as you can get of where you stand in Division Two is how you fare against Clare, especially in Ennis.

In 2017 a real sign that Cork weren’t going to immediately bounce back to Division One was when they suffered defeat to Clare for the first time in 25 years, and convincingly too, 2-11 to 0-9. Two years later a real indicator that they could even get relegated from the division was when they were beaten even more comprehensively by Colm Collins’ men, 3-13 to 1-10.

On Sunday though in Cusack Park it was Cork who outgoaled the Banner by two on top of kicking the couple of points extra as well. Indeed such was their command of the game that with still over ten minutes to be played they could afford the luxury of taking off Seán Powter who had struck for two of their goals. If anything they could and should have won by more, with Stephen Ryan saving at least three glorious goal chances and with it his team from a trimming.

At half-time, mind, you couldn’t have foreseen such a one-sided affair. Instead it looked set to be one of those down-to-the-wire, nailbiting gutcheckers which Cork would have been glad to edge by a point. At that juncture they trailed by that margin, 1-4 to 1-3, with the lead having changed six times.

Powter pounced for his first goal just eight minutes in when Cillian Brennan, who manfully held Brian Hurley scoreless from play, couldn’t quite fully hold on to a high ball aimed for the Crosshaven man, but Powter duly read the break and rounded a man before flicking the ball to the net with the outside of his boot.

Five minutes later though he was having to play back in his old stomping ground of the fullback line; Daniel O’Mahony, after a ball played over him by Ciaran Russell, chose to take the black card and take down Keelan Sexton who duly bounced up to slot home the penalty.

Clare would make several other breaks through the middle channel of the Cork defence which Eoin Cleary and the impressive Darragh Bohannon converted into points, but crucially they weren’t winning the sort of frees which they normally get and need due to a combination of disciplined Cork defending and one or two questionable calls that infuriated the Clare dugout and the locals in the 2,596 crowd.

A couple of minutes into the second half both parties were up in arms again when Cork were awarded a penalty. The excellent Ryan though dove to palm away Hurley’s attempt and at that stage it would have been natural if Cork had wondered if it was going to be one of those days in Ennis again.

If anything though they raised their game after that while the life and energy seemed to drain from Clare. Within five minutes of Ryan’s save, Cork had rattled off 1-2 without reply, the goal once again coming from the excellent Mattie Taylor bombing forward, just two weeks after he also rattled the net against Dublin.

Eoin Cleary would offer some brief resistance to kick a couple of points to reduce the lead to two, 2-5 to 1-6, but then it was Ruairí Deane who displayed exemplary leadership, breaking through yet another tackle to kick a vital point and then magnificently claim a kickout from Mícheál Áodh Martin to set in motion a move sweetly finished by the continuously-improving Eoghan McSweeney.

Cork by this stage were completely dominating around the middle third with Colm O’Callaghan and Deane to the fore (how did Cork in 2022 think they’d be better off without such an honest servant?). Meanwhile Clare once again were sorely missing the presence of Cathal O’Connor, who hasn’t returned after hobbling off in the last quarter against Kildare a fortnight ago.

Kevin Walsh’s coaching was also all over this win. Time and time again Cork steered Clare towards the wing, the way a team in his beloved sport of basketball would tempt opponents into a trap; on several occasions Clare were duly double-teamed in possession, and while some of the subsequent Cork contact wasn’t always technically legal, referee Liam Devenney tended to understandably award the visitors’ intent and intensity with frees going their way.

What also didn’t seem to help Clare in the second half was the slight wind that was supposed to be in their favour; time and time again efforts they were pointing against Kildare and Dublin were dragged to the same side of the posts and wide.

“We’d be very disappointed with the way we played, especially in the second half,” Colm Collins would say afterwards. “In the first half we still had made some elementary mistakes we should not be making; we turned the ball over 14 times in the first half which is not really a winning stat, but we still had ourselves in a very good position at halftime. But this division is very tight. We have to be constantly keeping the scoreboard ticking over and that didn’t happen today. Generally we have good shooters from distance and they had been nailing them the previous two games but they didn’t go over today.

“There’s no room for error now. We have two weeks to prepare for Derry and see if we can spoil their promotion party.”

Do so and they might escape relegation, as well as give Cork the chance of a promotion party of their own when they host Rory Gallagher’s team on the last day of this league.

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton 1-1 (1-0 penalty), E Cleary 0-4 (2f), E McMahon 0-2 (1f), D Bohannon 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: S Powter 2-0, M Taylor 1-0, C Óg Jones 0-3, B Hurley 0-3 (all frees), E McSweeney 0-2, R Deane 0-1, J O’Rourke 0-1.

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O'Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, K Sexton.

Subs: I Ugweru for Sweeney (49 mins), B Rouine for Coughlan (53); D Walsh for O’Dea (57); A Griffin for Malone (62); M McInerney for Cooney (67).

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, R Deane; B Hurley, C Óg Jones, C Corbett.

Subs: S Meehan for Shanley (57 mins); K O’Hanlon for Powter (63); J O’Rourke for Hurley (65); M Vaughan for Corbett (68); S Merritt for Maguire (70).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).