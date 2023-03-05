Sligo go level on points with Laois after win over Wexford

Sligo 1-20 Wexford 3-8

Sligo's push for promotion continues as they proved too strong for Wexford at Markievicz Park.

Top scorer Sean Carrabine led Sligo's charge with seven points in their 1-20 to 3-8 victory – an outcome that marked a fourth successive win for Tony McEntee's charges.

Sligo are now level on points with fellow promotion chasers Laois, who top the standings on score difference.

The winners looked set to chalk up a significant winning margin as they were 13 points up, 1-16 to 1-3, with 59 minutes played.

The score that confirmed Sligo's dominance was a well-taken second-half goal from substitute Pat Spillane, a Kerry native who is in his second year representing the Connacht county.

But Wexford, who finished with 14 players due to a second booking for Eoghan Nolan, bagged two goals in the last 14 minutes of play to take the gloss off Sligo's control.

Wexford, who had won two of their four games prior to their lengthy trip to the north-west, rattled the hosts with a ninth minute goal from John Tubritt, their best forward and only first-half scorer.

That goal from the attacker, which put Wexford 1-1 to 0-1 ahead, came shortly after Sligo went close with a goal chance for Niall Murphy, who pulled his shot wide.

Although it took Sligo until the 25th minute to get back in front – thanks to four unanswered points – they were making possession count and punishing Wexford's turnovers.

Sean Carrabine ended up with five of Sligo's nine first-half points, with Niall Murphy and Paul Kilcoyne also supplying scores, as Wexford ended a 21-minute scoreless spell when John Tubritt pointed from play in the 30th minute.

Sligo, who were 0-9 to 1-2 up at half-time, stepped on the accelerator for 24 minutes after the restart and outscored Wexford 1-6 to 0-1.

This was the period where matters were put beyond Wexford's reach and Pat Spillane's goal, following work by fellow substitute Mark Walsh and ex-AFL player Luke Towey, put Sligo in control.

Wexford, even when down to 14 players, continued to work and goalkeeper Darragh Brooks roamed upfield to give his team-mates an extra option.

Cian Hughes goaled for Wexford a minute after his brother, Paudi, kicked Wexford's fourth point.

Wexford's third goal came in the fourth minute of added time when Niall Hughes scored from close-range.

Sligo's final two points were both classy individual scores from Mark Walsh.

Scorers for Sligo: S Carrabine (0-7, 4f, 1 'mark'); P Spillane (1-1); N Murphy (0-4, 1f); P Kilcoyne (0-2); M Walsh (0-2); L Towey (0-1); P McNamara (0-1); A Reilly (0-1); D Quinn (0-1, 1f)

Scorers for Wexford: J Tubritt (1-2); M Rossiter (0-4, 4f); N Hughes (1-0); C Hughes (1-0); P Hughes (0-1); G Malone (0-1).

Sligo: D Lyons; N Mullen, E McGuinness, E Lyons; L Towey, J Lavin, P McNamara; P Kilcoyne, C Lally; F Cawley, A Reilly, D Quinn; S Carrabine, P O’Connor, N Murphy.

Subs: M Walsh for N Mullen, h-t; P Spillane for A Reilly, 45; K Cawley for D Quinn, 50; G O’Kelly-Lynch for F Cawley, 55; D Phillips for E Lyons, 59.

Wexford: D Brooks; B Cushe, B Molloy, M Furlong; P Hughes, D Lyons, C Carty; G Malone, N Hughes; S Nolan, E Nolan, L Coleman; K O’Grady, J Tubritt, M Rossister.

Subs: C Hughes for L Coleman, 17; R Brooks for D Lyons, 50; C Kinsella for C Carty, 50; C Walsh for S Nolan, 64; D O’Toole for J Tubritt, 64.

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick).