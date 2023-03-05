Storming second half sees Cork comfortably overcome Clare

Cork 3-10 Clare 1-8

The notion that Cork are on their way back to being a legitimate force and promotion contenders gained further credibility here after they ultimately comfortably dispatched of a Clare side that for the past six years have been very much a bogey team for them.

Only once in the last five league or championship clashes between the sides had Cork emerged victorious but a massive second half performance saw them win at their ease in front of 2,596 people.

Eight minutes in Seán Powter showed all his guile and dynamism in scoring the first of two goals he’d notch. While Cillian Brennan, who did a fine job marking Brian Hurley throughout, broke a high ball in from Eoghan McSweeney targeted for the Cork full forward, he couldn’t quite grasp it. Power duly poached, rounded a man and then with the outside of his boot kicked to the net.

Within five minutes though it was cancelled out. Not for the first or last time Clare broke through the heart of the Cork defence and when Ciaran Russell fisted a ball over Daniel O’Mahony for Keelan Sexton to run onto, the Cork fullback took down the Kilmurry Ibrickane man, resulting in both a black card and a penalty which Sexton duly dispatched to the net.

That was pretty much the pattern for the rest of the half; anytime one went ahead it was invariably cancelled out. While Cork were finding it slightly easier to win scoreable frees converted by Hurley, the impressive Darragh Bohannan and Eoin Cleary stormed through the centre to kick a couple of points and at the half it was the home side who had their noses in front, 1-4 to 1-3.

Two minutes into the second half Brian Hurley had a penalty brilliantly saved by Stephen Ryan but if anything it ignited rather than deflated Cork; within five minutes the visitors had rattled off 1-2 without reply through points from McSweeney and Conor Corbett and then a goal from the impressive Mattie Taylor to put them 2-5 to 1-4 ahead.

Eoin Cleary showed some leadership to kick a couple of points from play for Clare but Ruairi Deane then responded by breaking through to kick a point and then brilliantly pull down a kickout to trigger a move which finished with a McSweeney point. After that it was all Cork with Powter breaking through for another goal.

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton 1-1 (1-0 penalty); ;E Cleary 0-4 (2f), E McMahon 0-2 (1f), D Bohannon 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: S Powter 2-0 M Taylor 1-0; C Og Jones 0-3, B Hurley 0-3 (all frees), E McSweeney 0-2, R Deane 0-1, J O’Rourke 0-1.

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O'Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, K Sexton.

Subs: I Ugweru for Sweeney (49 mins), B Rouine for Coughlan (53); D Walsh for O’Dea (57); A Griffin for Malone (62); M McInerney for Cooney (67).

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, R Deane; B Hurley, C Óg Jones, C Corbett.

Subs: S Meehan for Shanley (57 mins); K O’Hanlon for Powter (63); J O’Rourke for Hurley (65 mins); M Vaughan for Corbett (68); S Merritt for Maguire (70).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).