Storming second half sees Cork comfortably overcome Clare

The notion that Cork are on their way back to being a legitimate force and promotion contenders gained further credibility here after an eight-point win over Clare
Storming second half sees Cork comfortably overcome Clare

UP FOR GRABS: Clare goalkeeper Stephen Ryan in action against Ian Maguire of Cork during the Allianz Football League Division 2 match at Cusack Park in Ennis, Clare. Pic: Eóin Noonan/Sportsfile

Sun, 05 Mar, 2023 - 15:56
Kieran Shannon

Cork 3-10 Clare 1-8 

The notion that Cork are on their way back to being a legitimate force and promotion contenders gained further credibility here after they ultimately comfortably dispatched of a Clare side that for the past six years have been very much a bogey team for them.

Only once in the last five league or championship clashes between the sides had Cork emerged victorious but a massive second half performance saw them win at their ease in front of 2,596 people.

Eight minutes in Seán Powter showed all his guile and dynamism in scoring the first of two goals he’d notch. While Cillian Brennan, who did a fine job marking Brian Hurley throughout, broke a high ball in from Eoghan McSweeney targeted for the Cork full forward, he couldn’t quite grasp it. Power duly poached, rounded a man and then with the outside of his boot kicked to the net.

Within five minutes though it was cancelled out. Not for the first or last time Clare broke through the heart of the Cork defence and when Ciaran Russell fisted a ball over Daniel O’Mahony for Keelan Sexton to run onto, the Cork fullback took down the Kilmurry Ibrickane man, resulting in both a black card and a penalty which Sexton duly dispatched to the net.

That was pretty much the pattern for the rest of the half; anytime one went ahead it was invariably cancelled out. While Cork were finding it slightly easier to win scoreable frees converted by Hurley, the impressive Darragh Bohannan and Eoin Cleary stormed through the centre to kick a couple of points and at the half it was the home side who had their noses in front, 1-4 to 1-3.

Two minutes into the second half Brian Hurley had a penalty brilliantly saved by Stephen Ryan but if anything it ignited rather than deflated Cork; within five minutes the visitors had rattled off 1-2 without reply through points from McSweeney and Conor Corbett and then a goal from the impressive Mattie Taylor to put them 2-5 to 1-4 ahead.

Eoin Cleary showed some leadership to kick a couple of points from play for Clare but Ruairi Deane then responded by breaking through to kick a point and then brilliantly pull down a kickout to trigger a move which finished with a McSweeney point. After that it was all Cork with Powter breaking through for another goal.

Scorers for Clare: K Sexton 1-1 (1-0 penalty); ;E Cleary 0-4 (2f), E McMahon 0-2 (1f), D Bohannon 0-1.

Scorers for Cork: S Powter 2-0 M Taylor 1-0; C Og Jones 0-3, B Hurley 0-3 (all frees), E McSweeney 0-2, R Deane 0-1, J O’Rourke 0-1. 

CLARE: S Ryan; M Doherty, C Brennan, R Lanigan; C O'Dea, P Lillis, A Sweeney; C Russell, D Bohannon; J Malone, E Cleary, D Coughlan; G Cooney, E McMahon, K Sexton.

Subs: I Ugweru for Sweeney (49 mins), B Rouine for Coughlan (53); D Walsh for O’Dea (57); A Griffin for Malone (62); M McInerney for Cooney (67).

CORK: MA Martin; M Shanley, D O’Mahony, T Walsh; L Fahy, R Maguire, M Taylor; C O’Callaghan, I Maguire; E McSweeney, S Powter, R Deane; B Hurley, C Óg Jones, C Corbett.

Subs: S Meehan for Shanley (57 mins); K O’Hanlon for Powter (63); J O’Rourke for Hurley (65 mins); M Vaughan for Corbett (68); S Merritt for Maguire (70).

Referee: L Devenney (Mayo).

More in this section

John Heslin 29/1/2023 John Heslin stars as Westmeath cruise to victory over disappointing Antrim
Oisin McConville 28/1/2023 Wicklow keep promotion hopes alive with crucial win over Leitrim
Limerick v Meath - Allianz Football League Division 2 Limerick get on the board with draw as Meath miss two late chances to clinch win
Louth v Kildare - Allianz Football League Division 2

Louth ease past Kildare to win three in a row

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd