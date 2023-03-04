Lowry lights up turgid tussle as Laois dispatch Waterford 

Allianz FL Division Four: Laois 2-13 Waterford 1-5

A wonderful attacking display from Eoin Lowry lit up an otherwise turgid contest between Laois and Waterford in Portlaoise tonight, as the O’Moore County put last week’s surprise defeat to Wicklow behind them with a comfortable win over Ephie Fitzgerald’s side.

Just five players got on the scoresheet, two from Waterford and none from their forward unit, as Laois controlled possession and generated a world of chances, only to be let down by a dreadful conversion rate.