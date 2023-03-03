Blow to Wexford as Liam Ryan to miss final two league games

IN what is a major blow to the Wexford hurlers, a finger injury has ruled Liam Ryan out of their remaining two Allianz national league games.

The stalwart full-back dislocated his finger in the opening league defeat to Galway, which necessitated surgery on ligament damage to the middle index finger of his right hand.

The mainstay of the full-back line, which leaked six goals to Clare on Sunday last, Ryan sat out both the Westmeath game, and the side's horror show to Clare, suffering a 22-point defeat to the Banner County.

Ryan has been a constant in the Wexford defence, establishing himself as one of the top full-backs in the game, but right now he is facing a race against time to be available for the provincial championship opener against Galway.

His absence leaves a void in the last line of the defence, which will need considerable remedial work following the concession of 6-25 to Clare.

Wexford's league campaign to-date has been a miserable with Galway's second half showing seeing them outclassed in their opening game. While they eventually saw off Westmeath, this was followed by their demoralising defeat to Clare.

With just two points from three games played, Wexford's interests in the league have been cruelly dismissed with no chance of qualifying for the knock-out stages, particularly with their two final games, both away, to Cork and Limerick.

Ryan's absence comes at a time when the side is ravaged by injuries, although it is hoped to have some of the players available for the final two league outings.

Manager Darragh Egan has made no secret of the fact that is giving players an opportunity to put their hands up, while also improving the squad's strength in depth.

With a number of experienced players on the way back, Egan stressed that they put in a full training session on Sunday morning last namely, Lee Chin (hamstring), Matthew O'Hanlon (groin), Rory O'Connor (knee), keeper Matthew O'Hanlon (groin), Kevin Foley (leg), injuries that have seen their league campaign curtailed to-date, but the Cork game could come too quick for some.

Egan has stated the injured players will be assessed in training over the two weeks before a decision on their fitness for Cork on Sunday week.

However, there will be no return for defender Paudie Foley who is Sydney based at present, yet another huge blow to a struggling defence.

Having already expressed his disappointment with the manner of the Clare defeat, describing it as 'totally unacceptable', Egan and his backroom, has taken to scalper to his squad, with the release of nine players within the following twenty-four hours.

Gone from the squad are Joe O'Connor, Joe Coleman, brothers Kyle and Conor Firman, all from the St. Martin's club, Josh Sheil (Faythe Harriers), Cian Browne (Naomh Eanna), Tomas Kinsella (Askamore) and Eoin Murphy (Ferns St. Aidan's), the reigning county champions.

O'Connor, is a surprise exclusion, having returned from Sydney following almost two years travelling, who was immediately drafted into the squad but surprisingly has failed to avoid the squad cull.

Wexford's backs are to the wall but they will not have to be told what is required when they return to training this week, particularly with two such huge games facing them in the final week of the league campaign.

But Egan said all of the time they have been focused on the championship opener against Galway.

"April 22nd in Salthill has always been to the forefront of our thinking," he says. "From the outset it was our intention to look at players. We gave players an opportunity, some put their hands up, others did not, and some players have had their season finished. That's the reality of the situation.

"While we have two very big league games coming up, but April 22 is what we have always been looking at,' said Egan.