University of Galway too good for UL in Fresher  Final

2023 Electric Ireland Fresher 1 Hurling Final

University of Limerick 0-11 University of Galway 1-29

After a gap of 18 years, University of Galway claimed a Hurling Fresher's on their home turf in Dangan with a comprehensive win over a luckless UL side.

There was no sign of a one-sided contest in the early exchanges. In fact, UL reeled off two quick scores for an early advantage. Sharpshooter Liam Collins was in ominous form however and he soon levelled the scores.

His colleague Colm Molloy then took over. He shot four fabulous scores from play in the second quarter. Collins and Gavin Lee also chipped in with big scores as Galway amassed a six-point lead that could have been more were it not for 6 first-half wides, a fine save from 'keeper Conor Hanly and the intervention of the post.

UL clung on in the tie, largely thanks to some inspired shooting from Sean Rynne. He shot three superlative efforts from almost the sideline. Hanly and Michael Fitzpatrick also scored late in the half to cut the margin to a manageable four.

However, University of Galway were devastating in the second half. Collins would end up with 1-13 in total, 12 from placed balls as he punished Limerick for nearly every free conceded.

Lee hit another massive score. Charlie Mitchell and Liam Leen scored a pair of crackers each. When Molloy teed up Collins for an emphatic goal in the 48th minute, it left a monstrous gap of 14 points between the teams.

The home team registered a stunning 1-14 in the second half. Limerick tried everything and emptied their bench. Nonetheless, they could only muster four points in response. They simply had no answer for a Galway side littered with players with every chance of further special evenings in maroon.

Scorers for University of Galway: G Lee 0-2, C Daniels 0-1, C Molloy 0-4, D Neary 0-1,M Molloy 0-1, C Mitchell 0-2 (1f), L Collins 1-13(12f), L Leen 0-2

Scorers for University of Limerick:C Hanly Clarke 0-1 (1f), M Fitzpatrick 0-1, R O' Connor 0-1, S Rynne 0-4, K Smyth 0-3 (3f), Adam Fitzgerald 0-1,A Leydon 0-1

University of Galway(Galway unless stated):T Fahy (Clare),C Shaughnessy, E Morgan, F McDonagh, B Haverty, G Lee, C Daniels,C Molloy, D Neary, M Molloy, C Mitchell (Offaly), L Collins, M O'Connor, L Leen, F Hanney

Subs: S Fallon (O' Connor, 45), S Gilligan (Hanney, 45), E Enright (Neary, 57), P Kearns (Daniels, 60), M O' Dwyer (Molloy, 60)

University of Limerick (Limerick unless stated): C Hanly Clarke, J Hoctor (Offaly), I McNamara (Clare), E O' Leary, O Walsh (Waterford), J Conneally (Clare), M Fitzpatrick (Tipperary) , R O' Connor (Clare), J Fitzgerald , S O' Neill, S Rynne (Clare), S Killeen (Cork), DKeane (Galway), K Smyth (Clare), A Fitzgerald

Subs: D Kennedy (Killeen, 22), J Collins (Keane, 30), A Leydon (Fitzgerald, 37), G Rowsome (J Fitzgerald, 45), L Dennehy (O' Neill, 49)

Referee: Niall Malone