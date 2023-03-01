Minor hurling championship to ditch quarter-final stage

This year’s All-Ireland minor hurling championship is expected to shed its quarter-final stage, the Irish Examiner understands.

Following Congress’ decision to allow Galway enter the Leinster championship, the Leinster and Munster finalists are to advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals, the Munster champions facing the Leinster runners-up and vice-versa.

This year’s championship was due to feature an All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin phase including Galway and Ulster representatives along with the provincial runners-up.

However, GAA’s Annual Congress last month voted in favour of Galway‘s U17s joining the Leinster competition this year and that was rubber-stamped by Central Council.

As a result, the provincial draw had to be redone and Fergal Healy’s side will open their campaign in Group B against an Ulster team in Darver, Co Louth on March 25. Kilkenny and Laois are also in their group.

Leinster officials last week wrote to Galway to assess their interest in their senior hurling champions entering the provincial club SHC following comments by county chairman Paul Bellew that Galway would be open to the idea. Such a move would have to be passed at Congress.

The Munster minor hurling championship starts on March 21 with the meeting of Clare and Tipperary in Ennis and Waterford and Limerick in Dungarvan. Mirroring the senior championship round schedule, Cork commence their campaign in Round 2 against the Déise in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on March 28.