Minor hurling championship to ditch quarter-final stage

After galway's Leinster move, the Leinster and Munster finalists will now advance to semi-finals with the Munster champions facing the Leinster runners-up and vice-versa
Minor hurling championship to ditch quarter-final stage

DEFENDING CHAMPS: Tipperary players celebrate after the 2022 Electric Ireland GAA Hurling All-Ireland Minor Championship Final match between Tipperary and Offaly at UPMC Nowlan Park, Kilkenny. Pic: Matt Browne/Sportsfile

Wed, 01 Mar, 2023 - 17:12
John Fogarty

This year’s All-Ireland minor hurling championship is expected to shed its quarter-final stage, the Irish Examiner understands.

Following Congress’ decision to allow Galway enter the Leinster championship, the Leinster and Munster finalists are to advance to the All-Ireland semi-finals, the Munster champions facing the Leinster runners-up and vice-versa.

This year’s championship was due to feature an All-Ireland quarter-final round-robin phase including Galway and Ulster representatives along with the provincial runners-up.

However, GAA’s Annual Congress last month voted in favour of Galway‘s U17s joining the Leinster competition this year and that was rubber-stamped by Central Council.

As a result, the provincial draw had to be redone and Fergal Healy’s side will open their campaign in Group B against an Ulster team in Darver, Co Louth on March 25. Kilkenny and Laois are also in their group.

Leinster officials last week wrote to Galway to assess their interest in their senior hurling champions entering the provincial club SHC following comments by county chairman Paul Bellew that Galway would be open to the idea. Such a move would have to be passed at Congress.

The Munster minor hurling championship starts on March 21 with the meeting of Clare and Tipperary in Ennis and Waterford and Limerick in Dungarvan. Mirroring the senior championship round schedule, Cork commence their campaign in Round 2 against the Déise in Páirc Uí Chaoimh on March 28.

More in this section

Mayo v Galway - FBD League Semi-Final James Horan: I couldn’t spend all my time as manager quashing false Mayo rumours
Donegal v Cavan - Ulster GAA Football Senior Championship Final Donegal GAA 'reluctantly' accept Lacey resignation
Mayo v Tyrone - Allianz Football League Division 1 Evans: McStay's Rossie reign should 'still sit very well'
<p>Paris McCarthy of Kerry   Photo by Sam Barnes/Sportsfile </p>

Dublin, Mayo and Kerry stars set for AFLW moves as hectic signing period looms

READ NOW
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Puzzles logo
IE-logo

Puzzles hub
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd