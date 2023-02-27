Kiely: Limerick working hard on legal handpass 

Limerick did what Limerick do as they cruised through much of their encounter with Galway methodically, albeit never fully pulling clear. John Kiely’s side were also fortunate to avoid a red card after Kyles Hayes caught Brian Concannon in the second half.

A tussle near the sideline saw Hayes swipe back and catch the Galway forward on the faceguard. Hayes was already on a yellow at the time and referee Sean Stack elected to take no action.

“I saw it from whatever width the pitch is, 85 or 90 metres,” said the Limerick boss post-match.

“Kyle’s back was to me. All I could see was him going like that (putting his arm back) and he was looking out at the terrace. I don’t know. I’ll have to see it back again.”

After being on the end of some harsh red cards in 2022, should this one be chalked down in the ‘breaks’ category? Sometimes they go for you, sometimes against.

“I don’t know. I haven’t seen it so I can’t come back at you. We’ll have to wait and see.”

Overall Kiely was pleased with the performance and to see Hayes back at full fitness after a few hamstring issues last year. Cathal O’Neill is out with a calf tear that ruled him out of the closing stages of the Fitzgibbon Cup but the rest of the Limerick panel trained on Sunday morning and are close to returning.

After a week of debate, Seamus Flanagan was inevitably penalised by referee Sean Stack for a throw ball. On the handpass conversation, Kiely explained they are emphasising a clean release in training.

“I think a lot of that just stemmed from what I call mad talk really,” he said.

“It is a very hard one for referees to adjudicate on. I think Sean did a really good job today. He pulled Seamus for one in the second half and he was right. 100% right. We're all trying hard in training, as I am sure every county is, to really emphasise getting quality in the contact and being definitive in the contact.”

Meanwhile, Galway’s Henry Shefflin was full of praise for the victors.

“Just the way they play. The way they move the ball, the way they move it through the lines, I think they were deserved winners and it probably looked like that all through. Obviously, we got it back to two points with a couple of minutes to go.

“There was a little period before half-time when we got it back to four at that stage and they pulled away again.”