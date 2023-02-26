Downey sparks Louth rally to pip 14-man Meath

Allianz FL Division 2

Meath 1-12 Louth 1-15

Meath manager Colm O'Rourke wrote in his programme notes that after getting a 'proper mauling' from Derry, beating neighbours Louth on home soil 'was vital'.

They almost did it too, leading by five points with 14 minutes remaining despite playing all of the second half with just 14 players after Harry O'Higgins' dismissal.

But when the need was greatest it was Mickey Harte's Louth, and Ciaran Downey in particular, that stood up to claim the win in a rollercoaster encounter.

Downey's three points, all scored inside 90 seconds, ignited a thrilling revival and with substitute Craig Lennon later netting, Louth would ultimately outscore Meath by 1-6 to 0-1 in the closing 15 minutes or so.

Afterwards, Louth boss Harte pulled Downey aside and told him it was a good job he eventually 'came to the party'.

"He had been relatively quiet, for what he's capable of doing, up to that point, but then suddenly it was bang, bang, bang," said Harte. "Not even three average scores, three excellent scores and without him we wouldn't have been back in the game."

The broad summary of the Round 4 tie played before a big crowd of over 7,000 was that Meath dominated the first and third quarters, Louth the second and fourth.

In the middle of it all, Meath lost defender O'Higgins to a 24th-minute red card for a high challenge on Ciaran Murphy.

Yet O'Rourke's side, who trailed by 0-5 to 0-6 at half-time, made light of the disparity in numbers with a strong third quarter.

Shane Walsh and Mathew Costello, both back after hamstring injuries, picked off important points and Donal Keogan's 47th-minute goal then helped open up a 1-11 to 0-9 lead.

Even Harte acknowledged that it looked grim for the Wee County but Downey's points and Lennon's breakaway goal after a 62nd-minute interception in his own half from Jack O'Connor's errant pass, changed the game.

"I think Meath people would be happy with the effort but not the result," said O'Rourke. "There is potential, there are a lot of good young players and a lot of them played well today, so I wouldn't give up on anything yet."

He couldn't fathom the O'Higgins red card.

"It seemed a surprise to everyone on the field, management and supporters," he said. "I didn't think he was even going to show him a yellow card. It was a clumsy enough challenge, maybe he saw something we didn't."

Louth scorers: C Lennon (1-1); S Mulroy (2 frees), D McConnon, C Downey (0-3); L Jackson, C McCaul, C Grimes, T Durnin, D McKenny (0-1).

Meath scorers: D Keogan (1-0); S Walsh (1 free), J Morris (0-3); M Costello (0-1 free), J Flynn (0-2); R Jones, J Scully (0-1).

LOUTH: J Califf; N Sharkey, P Lynch, D McKenny; L Grey, C McKeever, L Jackson; C Early, C Grimes; C Downey, A Williams, T Jackson; D McConnon, S Mulroy, C Murphy.

Subs: C Lennon for T Jackson (12); C McCaul for Williams (14); T Durnin for Grey (21); B Duffy for L Jackson (56); J Hughes for McConnon (69).

MEATH: H Hogan; A O'Neill, M Flood, H O'Higgins; J O'Connor, D Keogan, S McEntee; R Jones, J Flynn; C O'Sullivan, J Scully, D Campion; J Morris, M Costello, S Walsh.

Subs: J O'Hare for McEntee (h/t); T O'Reilly for O'Sullivan (53); E Harkin for Campion (55); D McGowan for Scully (63); D Moriarty for Jones (69).

Ref: J McQuillan (Cavan)