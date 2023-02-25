Wexford make it back-to-back wins with defeat of Déise 

Mark Rossiter shot 1-3 to add to Waterford's woes.
Wexford make it back-to-back wins with defeat of Déise 

ON THR MARK: Mark Rossiter of Wexford. Picture: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Sat, 25 Feb, 2023 - 18:46
Tomás McCarthy at SETU Arena

NFL Division 4 

Wexford 2-12 

Waterford 1-6 

Mark Rossiter shot 1-3 as Wexford made it back-to-back wins in Division 4 at a bitterly cold Carriganore. Brian Molloy also billowed the net for the purple and gold while Eoghan Nolan knocked over three points from play.

Waterford finished with 14 men as Conor Murray received a straight red card for an off-the-ball incident. It's now four defeats in a row for Ephie Fitzgerald's charges.

The Déise started brightly as Darragh Corcoran buried the ball to the bottom corner of the Wexford net in the seventh minute. It was Waterford's first goal of the 2023 NFL. Conor Murray and Jason Curry left them 1-2 to 0-3 in front after 17 minutes.

Mark Rossiter then finished a Wexford counter attack to the cobwebs on 20 minutes. Brian Lynch levelled but Eoghan Nolan and Dylan Furlong gave the visitors a 1-5 to 1-3 half-time advantage.

Nolan nailed two beauties at the start of the second period. The home side lost captain Dermot Ryan to a black card and Wexford capitalised. John Tubritt and Cian Hughes set up Brian Molloy for a goal on 50 minutes. Rossiter added three points to his tally.

Waterford goalkeeper Aaron Beresford denied both Brian Molloy and Richie Waters.

Jason Curry and John Devine kicked consolation points for the hosts before Conor Murray's late red.

Scorers for Wexford: M Rossiter 1-3 (2fs), B Molloy 1-0, E Nolan 0-3, D Brooks (f), D Furlong, G Malone, S Nolan, J Tubritt, C Kinsella 0-1 each.

Scorers for Waterford: D Corcoran 1-0, J Curry 0-3 (2fs), C Murray, B Lynch, J Devine 0-1 each.

Wexford: D Brooks; B Cushe, P Hughes, M Furlong; G Malone, B Molloy, D Furlong; N Hughes, E Nolan; D Lyons, S Nolan, C Carty; K O'Grady, J Tubritt, M Rossiter.

Subs: C Hughes for Lyons (HT), J Rossiter for Furlong (53), C Kinsella for O'Grady (61), R Waters for Carty (66).

Waterford: A Beresford; R Browne, C O Cuirrin, L Fennell; D Ryan, D O Cathasaigh, J O'Sullivan; B Looby, K Sheehan; M Curry, D Fitzgerald, J Curry; C Murray, B Lynch, D Corcoran.

Subs: C Maguire for Sheehan (16), J Devine for Fitzgerald (HT), B Hynes for Lynch (53), M Cummins for O Cathasaigh (67), N McSweeney for J Curry (70).

Referee: A Nolan (Wicklow)

