Ronan Niland strikes for Summerhill as Sem denied final spot in thriller

Masita All-Ireland Post-Primary Schools Hogan Cup semi-final

Summerhill College College, Sligo 2-11

St Brendan’s College, Killarney 1-11

An incredible Hogan Cup semi-final that featured long periods of dominance for each side was eventually crowned by a stunning goal from Summerhill centre forward Ronan Niland, to deny St Brendan’s of Killarney in their bid to return to the Hogan Cup final for the second year in succession.

The Sligo students produced some sumptuous football in the opening half and were full value for their 1-8 to 1-3 interval lead, which gave them the cushion to withstand relentless waves of attacks from ‘The Sem’ in the second half.

The potency of the Killarney school’s inside forward line was on full view in the early stages when Alex Hennigan rolled in a goal through heavy traffic while Luke Crowley kicked an excellent point to make it 1-1 to a single point, but Summerhill also had plenty of quality in defence, and gradually players like Ronan O’Hehir, Rian O’Callaghan and James Donlon began to exert themselves.

Dillon Walsh kicked two wonderful scores on the run for the Sligo side and Shea O’Neill was prominent close to goal, kicking two excellent marks either side of a score from play for Summerhill.

A huge block from St Brendan’s captain Cian Lynch prevented the Sem from falling behind to a goal, but Summerhill kept up the pressure to move in front, and then really give themselves a shot in the arm through a Gavin Lynch penalty just before half-time.

Crowley and Niland traded points immediately after the break but from then on, St. Brendan’s took complete control, lording proceedings for over 20 minutes. John Kelleher was the star of the show at midfield, picking off a host of superb catches, while Darren Ryan and Charlie Keating also came into the game in the middle third, putting huge pressure on the Summerhill kickout.

Wides kept mounting for St. Brendan’s – they shot six in the second half and 13 in total, while also dropping several shots short of the posts – but inspiration points from Seán Fitzgerald, Jamie Moynihan and Darren Ryan edged them in front for the first time with 50 minutes on the clock.

They had chances to build on that lead, but weren’t able to take them however, and paid the price when Eli Rooney slipped a pass to Niland, and the centre forward – who had a very quiet game by his standards up to that point – produced a moment that will be celebrated in Summerhill sporting history for generations, sprinting past the last tackler and picking out the top corner of the net from 15 metres out.

Cian Lynch came forward to fire a captain’s score, reducing the deficit to the minimum, but Summerhill were now re-energised, and points from Dillon Walsh and Eli Rooney confirmed their progress to next month’s final.

Scorers for Summerhill College: Gavin Lynch 1-1 (1-0 pen), Ronan Niland 1-1, Dillon Walsh 0-3, Shea O’Neill 0-3 (0-2m), Eli Rooney 0-2 (0-1f), Joe Campbell 0-1.

Scorers for St. Brendan’s: Alex Hennigan 1-1, Luke Crowley 0-3 (0-1f), Callum Cronin 0-2f, Darren Ryan 0-1, Seán Fitzgerald 0-1, Timmy Moynihan 0-1, Jamie Moynihan 0-1, Cian Lynch 0-1.

St. Brendan’s: S O’Meara (Dr. Crokes); J Williams (Kilcummin), C Lynch (Glenflesk), M Lynch (Dr. Crokes); S Fitzgerald (Dr. Crokes), K O’Shea (Kilcummin), J Moynihan (Glenflesk); J Kelleher (Glenflesk), D Ryan (Fossa); C Keating (Dr. Crokes), A O’Neill (Renard), T Moynihan (Spa); C Cronin (Glenflesk), L Crowley (Glenflesk), A Hennigan (Dr. Crokes).

Subs: C Flynn (S. Mary’s) for Lynch (50), J Walsh (Coolera Strandhill) for Carroll (60), C O’Dowd (St. John’s) for Walsh (60+4 )

Summerhill College: D O’Brien (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point); R O’Kelly-Lynch (St. Mary’s), R O’Callaghan (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), R O’Hehir (St. Mary’s); J Campbell (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), J Donlon (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), E Keane (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point); D Walsh (Owenmore Gaels), P O’Brien (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point); M Carroll (Drumcliffe/Rosses Point), R Niland (St. Mary’s), M McDaniel (Coolera Strandhill; S O’Neill (St. Mary’s), E Rooney (St. Mary’s), G Lynch (Calry/St. Joseph’s).

Subs: C Courtney (Dr. Crokes) for O’Neill (56), P Moynihan (Kilcummin) for Cronin (60).

Referee: C Ryan (Galway)