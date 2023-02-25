Clare's Ziyan Spillane staying grounded after Kilkenny shock

The Very Camogie League got off to an explosive start when Division 1A champions Galway were taken down by Tipperary last Saturday.

While that result and the three-goal margin was still being digested, Clare pulled off what an arguably bigger shock less than 24 hours later, coming home strongly in the final quarter to defeat All-Ireland victors Kilkenny by two points.

The Cats had the majority of their big guns on show and were provided with a guard of honour on their first competitive outing since Aoife Prendergast lifted the O’Duffy Cup, but that was the last show of deference by the women in saffron and blue and there was no arguing the merit of the home side’s triumph in Cusack Park.

Ziyan Spillane’s performance was emblematic of the Clare approach, showcasing ferocious endeavour, boundless energy, great touch, her trademark lightning speed and clinical finishing when the opportunities were carved out.

The Feakle-Killanena clubwoman rightly enjoyed it but it is clear that everyone in John Carmody’s group understands that if that is all they achieve this year, it will be worthless.

“We were all happy on Sunday and we’d gym then on Monday so there was definitely a positive atmosphere after a positive start to the season,” Spillane details. “We were happy with the performance and that’s what we focus on the most, a good performance. We still have plenty to improve on, but it was a good win, certainly.

“Training has been going well. The biggest thing is the numbers and we saw on Sunday we have a good, strong panel now and players can come off the bench and make an impact. Last year we struggled with numbers a bit and in the last 15 minutes of matches we were dying. On Sunday, we were able to hold out and get the win.”

That final quarter burst, coming after they fell behind for the first time having led by four points at the break, suggested a level of belief that will only have been strengthened further by virtue of finishing the job.

“That thought always crosses your mind, especially when you play a team of the quality of Kilkenny but the biggest thing is we didn’t panic. Maybe previously we would have panicked but we were able to stay calm and get the scores down the other end when Kilkenny did get that run at us. Every team is going to have their purple patch but the way we responded to that was telling.

“We just want to improve on our performance now week-in, week-out… It’s one win and we’ve plenty to do.”

Cork coming up probably helps in keeping things level.

"We want to know where we are and playing the best teams is what you want in the league. I suppose a lot of people will remember the Munster final we had against them last year, with extra, extra time. That was some match.

“Last year we were talking a lot about closing the gap and the Munster campaign showed we had made some ground. In the All-Ireland series, we lost out by such fine margins and it was disheartening to end the year in a relegation final but at least we won that and with the extra numbers, we want to show this year that we definitely are there and thereabouts and hopefully that will carry on from the first game now through the league and into the Championship.”