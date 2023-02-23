Hurling referees to clamp down on thrown hand-passes 

Video clips from the first two rounds of the competition were shown to match officials at last Wednesday week’s meeting in Dublin to highlight that there are instances where illegal hand-passes are taking place in matches.
CLAMPING DOWN: Darragh Lyons of Waterford handpasses the ball as referee Johnny Murphy looks on. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

Thu, 23 Feb, 2023 - 12:03
John Fogarty

Inter-county hurling referees have been told to be more vigilant about thrown hand-passes ahead of this weekend’s Allianz League games.

Video clips from the first two rounds of the competition were shown to match officials at last Wednesday week’s meeting in Dublin to highlight that there are instances where illegal hand-passes are taking place in matches.

Administrators have again stressed the rule to referees that there must be a “definite striking action of a hand” in passing the sliotar. While recognising that detecting them can often be difficult, it is considered an area of officiating where they can do better.

The Irish Examiner also understands the rule itself is expected to be discussed among the playing rules committee later this year. Although prominent hurling figures like Martin Fogarty believe the rule reads fine as it is and just needs enforcing, there is also a school of thought that it needs to be finetuned.

In last Sunday week’s Division 1, Group A meeting of Westmeath and Wexford in Mullingar, former inter-county referee Barry Kerry bemoaned the amount of illegal hand-passes. 

“I’d say the ratio of fouls to correct passes was eight to one,” said the four-time All-Ireland SHC final referee who was at the game.

“The option of making players pass the ball from the hurl will have to be considered if it continues in the same vein. It’s become laughable. Players are so far from the proper hand-pass of release and strike. It’s being released and there’s approximately 100 per game as it’s such an intrinsic part of game-plans.”

