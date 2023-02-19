Kilkenny beat Tipp in Dillon Quirke Foundation tournament

Dillon Quirke Foundation S H Tournament

Kilkenny 4-20 Tipperary 0-25

Gearoid Dunne made a strong case for a regular spot in the Kilkenny starting line-up bagging a hat-trick of goals as The Cats comfortably defeated Tipperary in the Dillon Quirke Foundation senior hurling tournament at Semple Stadium, on Sunday.

The Dillon Quirke Foundation was established by the Quirke family in memory of Dillon Quirke, the former Tipperary player who died after collapsing during a game with his club Clonoulty-Rossmore last year. The foundation was set up to raise awareness of Sudden Adult Death Syndrome (SADS) and intends to screen all young GAA and camogie players over 12 years of age.

Both sides were greatly understrength but Kilkenny were much sharper. They were leading 0-6 to 0-2 when Dunne swooped for his first goal after 13 minutes. Three minutes later he notched his second goal and in the 22nd minute Martin Keoghan shot Kilkenny’s third goal for a 3-8 to 0-5 lead.

Tipperary were struggling to stay with their rivals but they finished the half strongly, helped by four points from play by the very impressive Mark Kehoe. At the break they were still 0-13 to 3-12 behind with an uphill struggle facing them after the break.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill’s reaction to the low-key first half performance was to “beef up” his side for the second half and they hit five unanswered points to close the gap to 0-18 to 3-12 inside ten minutes.

IN ATTENDENCE: Former Republic of Ireland International Niall Quinn in attendance during the Dillon Quirke Foundation Hurling Challenge match between Tipperary and Kilkenny at FBD Semple Stadium in Thurles, Tipperary. Pic: Piaras Ó Mídheach/Sportsfile

The recovery was short-lived, however, as Kilkenny responded with 1-4 without reply in a five minute flourish, Dunne’s third goal coming after 48 minutes. Kilkenny were 4-19 to 0-19 clear after 56 minutes when Tipperary again struck a bright patch that registered five points in nine minutes but Kilkenny’s victory was never in doubt with the Man of the Match award going to Tullaroan’s Gearoid Dunne.

In a contest played at little more than “challenge” intensity, the biggest winner was the Dillon Quirke Foundation with an attendance of 4,628 but many more supporting the initiative through on-line subscriptions.

Kilkenny manager Derek Lyng will have been pleased to get back winning after the disappointment of his side’s loss to Tipp in the league a week earlier but, apart from Dunne’s efforts, will not have learned a lot from this encounter. An early injury to Billy Ryan will be a concern but the form of Martin Keoghan, Conor Fogarty, Paddy Mullen, and Tom Phelan will have pleased him, as will the commitment shown by his charges.

Tipp manager Liam Cahill will not lose any sleep over this loss. It was an opportunity for fringe players to impress the manager and Mark Kehoe enhanced his prospects of a regular starting place with seven points from play. Another fringe-man, Cian O Kelly, also had a good outing. Ronan Maher, Patrick Maher and Seamus Kennedy also made an impact when introduced.

Scorers for Kilkenny: G Dunne (3-1), M Keoghan (1-3), J Bergin (0-3, 3fs), P Deegan, T Phelan, C Kenny (0-2 each); B Ryan, C Delaney, J Donnelly, D Brennan P Walsh, P Mullen, S Murphy (0-1 each).

Scorers for Tipperary: M Kehoe (0-7), S Ryan (0-4,4fs), Jack Ryan (0-3,3fs), K O Kelly (0-3), R Maher (0-2,2fs), C O Dwyer, E Connolly, P Creedon, P Maher, Johnny Ryan, N McGrath (0-1 each).

Kilkenny: E Murphy; C Delaney, P Walsh, D Dunne; C Heary, D Blanchfield, H Lawlor; C Fogarty, P Mullen; P Deegan, J Donnelly, B Ryan; J Bergin, M Keoghan, G Dunne.

Subs: T Phelan for B Ryan (10mins) W Walsh for Donnelly, E Shefflin for Heary, R Corcoran for Fogarty, D O Neill for Lawlor, N Brennan for Deegan (all half-time), C Kenny for Bergin (44mins), A Tallis for Murphy (48mins), P Moylan for P Walsh (52mins), S Murphy for Delaney (53mins), P Cody for Keoghan (53mins), Bergin for Mullen (53mins).

Tipperary: B Hogan; C McCarthy, E Heffernan, J Quigley; G Ryan, P Campion, S Neville; J Campion, C O Dwyer; J Fogarty, G Kelly, C O Kelly; P Creedon, M Kehoe, Jack Ryan.

Subs: S Ryan for G Kelly (26mins), E Connolly for Neville (29mins), R Maher for P Campion (h/t), P Maher for Jack Ryan (38mins), S Kennedy for O Dwyer (39mins), D McCormack for J Campion (43mins), N McGrath for Creedon (55mins), S Callanan for K O Kelly (67mins), C Stakelum for McCarthy (69mins).

Referee: F Horgan (Tipperary).