Kieran Martin the hero as Westmeath defeat neighbours Offaly

Westmeath 2-12 Offaly 0-12

A strong second half display enabled Westmeath to repeat last year’s Tailteann Cup win against neighbours Offaly.

It was a very competitive and hard-fought game played in front of a very big crowd in Mullingar and it was veteran substitute Kieran Martin that proved to be there match-winner after he was introduced in the 49th minute.

The home team got off to a great start when corner-back Jack Smith was fouled inside the Offaly box in the third minute and goalkeeper Ian Duffy was black-carded before John Heslin converted the resultant penalty.

Wind-assisted Offaly made light of their numerical disadvantage and a terrific brace of points from Anton Sullivan ensued before Heslin slotted over a routine free in the 14th minute after sub goalie Corey White had over-carried.

Dylan Hyland hit a hat-trick of points – the second of them from a free – to put Liam Kearns’ charges ahead by 0-5 to 1-1 after 24 minutes. Just before the third of Hyland’s points, Ronan O’Toole had a goal attempt at the other end saved by Duffy, who had been restored between the posts.

Conor McNamee and Hyland (a ‘45’) pointed to put Offaly three clear, but Ray Connellan was on target with the last kick of the half. Offaly deservedly led by 0-7 to 1-2 at the interval.

After the change of ends, two early frees from Hyland doubled Offaly’s advantage, but O’Toole neatly reduced the deficit in the 42nd minute. Three more Westmeath points followed from Heslin (a free), Conor McCormack, and Luke Loughlin (a ‘45’).

The sides were on level terms (1-8 to 0-11) when experienced sub Kieran Martin fisted the ball to the net in the 61st minute at the end of a Heslin free (which Martin himself had created).

With the wind behind them, Dessie Dolan’s troops took over at this juncture, with Martin unlucky not to double his goal tally when his rasping shot went over via the crossbar. O’Toole and sub Stephen Smith scored late points, with the outstanding Sullivan getting a consolation score (his fourth) late in the contest.

After the match, Dolan praised his side for digging deep and securing the victory.

“I’m relieved overall, as I was frustrated for a long time," he said.

"There was a very strong breeze there, and when we were doing the warm-up we realized you couldn’t score much from more than 20 yards out.

"Offaly had 14 men behind the ball as well, so when you have to break that down, it’s not easy. It took us a while to get to grips with it. But, ultimately, the lads dug deep and showed that bit of class and composure in the end.

“We got the early penalty, but similar to the Longford game we went a long time without scoring, and that’s an area we have to work on. There’s always a bit of rivalry between the counties, and Offaly came out with great spirit.

"I think Liam Kearns has done a great job with them. Kieran Martin showed today what he offers. He brought a bit of spark to us when he came on, and scored a great goal. It swung the game in our favour."

Scorers for Westmeath: J Heslin 1-4 (1-0 pen, 4fs), K Martin 1-1, R O'Toole 0-2, R Connellan, S Baker, C McCormack, L Loughlin ('45'), S Smith 0-1 each.

Offaly: D Hyland 0-6 (3fs, 1'45'), A Sullivan 0-4, C McNamee, N Dunne (f) 0-1 each.

WESTMEATH: J Daly; J Smith, K Maguire, N Harte; J Dolan, D Lynch, S McCartan; S Duncan, R Connellan; S Baker, R O’Toole, C McCormack; L Dolan, J Heslin, L Loughlin.

Subs: D Scahill for Smith (inj, 27), C Dillon for Lynch (h-t), K Martin for L Dolan (49), S Smith for Loughlin (55), A McCormack for Baker (59).

OFFALY: I Duffy; C Donnelly, D Hogan, D Dempsey; R Egan, P Cunningham, L Pearson; J McEvoy, C McNamee; C Donohoe, R McNamee, B Carroll; B Allen, A Sullivan, D Hyland.

Subs: C White for Allen (5), B Allen for White (17), N Dunne for Allen (h-t), J Maher for Carroll (52), C Farrell for Pearson (69).

Referee: D Coldrick (Meath).