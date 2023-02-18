Camogie talking points: Bulked-up league adds competitive edge to camogie season

NEW FORMAT EXPLAINED

A new league format is being trialled this year. The objective is to try and create extra competitiveness, which has to be seen as a positive step forward.

It is made up of six divisions, and each division is stand-alone with the teams playing each other once. There will be promotion/relegation from Division 1A, 1B, 2A and 3A.

One of the more notable alterations is that the second teams from counties are in separate divisions - 2B and 3B.

“I love the League structure,” says Brian Dowling, manager of All-Ireland champions Kilkenny. “We were looking for more games and we’ve got that so it’s brilliant. It will be very competitive this year, no doubt about it.

"If you lose one or two of the first games, you’re in relegation trouble straight away so there’ll be more pressure than before and maybe that’s a good thing.”

Cork boss Matthew Twomey is equally certain the extra games will be beneficial ahead of championship.

“In the League last year, there was only the three games before the final and we probably didn’t get enough out of it as a result. We were still raw going into that so this year is great with the five games, five tough games. We’re happy to have that."

MANAGERS (OLD AND NEW) PREPARE FOR A BIG YEAR

A number of attractive fixtures are scheduled to kickstart the leagues. The two big games on Saturday in Division 1A are Cork at home to Dublin (MTU 2pm), while Tipperary host reigning league champions Galway (The Ragg 2pm).

Tomorrow Clare take on All-Ireland champions Kilkenny in Cusack Park, Ennis (12pm). This will form part of a double-header with Clare and Kildare in the NFL, which gives the game that added bit of exposure it richly deserves.

As managers and coaches begin their terms, the question is - who is going to put it up to the big three of Cork, Galway and Kilkenny.

Cork boss Twomey and coach Liam Cronin (who replaced Davy Fitzgerald) will be hoping to get over the finish line this time having lost last year’s decider and All-Ireland final. It is 10 years since the Rebels won this competition, and they will surely target the league as a means of silverware.

Cork, though, are injury-hit, Twomey explains: "We’re down three players definitely with ACLs - Ashling Thompson, Katie O’Mahony, Olivia McAllen - and then, at the weekend playing for UCC, Ciara O’Sullivan suffered a suspected ACL."

Dublin, meanwhile, arrive at MTU with a new management team which includes Wexford All-Ireland winner Mags D’Arcy. They will look for consistency throughout this campaign. A number of their players were represented on the TU Dublin panel that won the Ashbourne Cup which should be a boost.

Elsewhere, former Blue and Gold hurler Denis Kelly has come on board with Tipperary. There have been some encouraging displays under Bill Mullaney. Having come close, a winning start at home to Galway will have to be pursued.

Cathal Murray is at the helm once again for the westerners, he signed for another three years. He has plenty to work with following their Intermediate success in 2022. Interestingly, Cora Staunton is part of his backroom team.

Tomorrow, manager-of-the-year Brian Dowling and his All-Ireland winning charges head to Ennis. Last week one of their greats, Anne Dalton appeared on the acclaimed TG4 programme Laochra Gael. What a phenomenal player and an inspiration to so many.

While the Cats will seek to find their stride once more, John Carmody will want a strong start to their campaign in front of their home support.

Division 1B should provide some lively encounters with Wexford at home to Limerick, whilst Offaly entertain Waterford. Down and Antrim clash is an all-Ulster affair.

This is another competitive group, with a few new faces on the sideline here also.

Wexford (Colin Sunderland), Waterford (Seán Power) and Offaly (Noelle Kennedy (multiple All-Ireland Tipp winner) take over and all three know what it takes having performed on the big day themselves.

MISS A TRICK

Finally, did the Camogie Association miss a trick this week with no launch of the Very leagues? Very (formerly Littlewoods Ireland) are sponsoring for the seventh year and this was surely an opportunity to present the camogie players who constantly showcase their unbelievable talent both on and off the field.

An opportunity to provide insights from management and players into their preparations for the new season would have been useful and timely. All of which would have been widely and willingly promoted by various media outlets.