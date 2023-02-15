McBrearty set for spell on sidelines with hamstring injury

Donegal captain Patrick McBrearty could be sidelined for a significant period with a hamstring injury.

The 29-year-old came off in the 58th minute of the Allianz Football League Round 1 defeat to Tyrone last Sunday week. As it stands, he has been ruled out of this weekend’s game against Monaghan but he is expected to miss further fixtures.

Kilcar man McBrearty was last month appointed by new manager Paddy Carr to succeed retired Michael Murphy as skipper. Killybegs pair Eoghan Bán Gallagher and Hugh McFadden are co vice-captains.

McBrearty scored the winning point against All-Ireland champions Kerry in last month’s Round 1 win in Ballybofey. They lost the following game in Omagh by eight points and head to Clones on Sunday.