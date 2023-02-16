Fitzgibbon Cup: UCC seek consistency, UL look formidable

It is semi-finals night in the Fitzgibbon Cup. The very quick turnaround to Saturday’s lunchtime decider is hardly ideal from a player welfare point of view, but that will not matter a jot to the two teams who come through this evening’s penultimate round clashes.

First to Clare where UCC and University of Galway will meet at Joseph’s Doora Barefield (6pm throw-in). UCC will be the first to admit that they have consistently failed to set the place alight en route to the semis. And yet, here they are in the last four unbeaten.

The talent coursing through the UCC team drips off the page. Putting it together for one outstanding collective effort remains the challenge.

Two-time All-Ireland U20 winner Pádraig Power hit two points from play when introduced off the bench at half-time in their narrow quarter-final win over ATU Galway. He stands a good chance of earning promotion to the front six here.

It is a front six that already contains a lovely mix of strength, silk, and strike runners in Brian Hayes, Shane Barrett, and Conor Cahalane.

Discipline is essential further back. Galway’s Evan Niland will punish any and all indiscretions. Of the 1-34 he has hit in their three outings to date, 0-22 has come from the placed ball.

Where UCC are chasing involvement in both third-level finals, Galway’s motivation is atonement for their 2022 final loss.

The college that thwarted their silverware bid 12 months ago, UL, contest the second of today’s semi-finals away to SETU Waterford (Carriganore, 7.30pm).

SETU Waterford, formerly known as WIT, haven’t been to the decider in eight years. Theirs was a surprise quarter-final victory over DCU. It’s a quarter-final victory that will give them belief that another scalp is possible here. Waterford’s Reuben Halloran leads their line, ably assisted by Corkman Sean Walsh.

Last but by no means least we come to the champions. They won their two group games by 13 points and their semi-final by 21.

They have inter-county pedigree in every line; from full-back TJ Brennan of Galway, Tipp’s Bryan O’Mara at six, Limerick’s Colin Coughlan, Cork half-forward Sean Twomey, right through to Waterford’s Mikey Kiely at full-forward.

Hard to see them being stopped here.