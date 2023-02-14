JP McManus appointed honorary life president of Limerick GAA

JP McManus has been appointed honorary life president of Limerick GAA.

The proposal was unanimously approved by delegates at Tuesday night’s county board meeting.

A motion to fill the position had been brought by Patrickswell in December and South Liberties man McManus was recommended by county chairman Seamus McNamara.

Patrickswell’s Michael Joyce and McManus’ fellow clubman Mike Fitzpatrick spoke for the recommendation, while McNamara said it was a great privilege to make the appointment.

Businessman McManus this year celebrates his 19th season as sponsor of Limerick GAA. His and his family’s support for the county’s GAA academy has been integral to Limerick’s hurling success over these last five years.