JP McManus appointed honorary life president of Limerick GAA

The proposal was unanimously approved by delegates at Tuesday night’s county board meeting.
JP McManus appointed honorary life president of Limerick GAA

HONORARY LIFE PRESIDENT: Limerick manager John Kiely and businessman JP McManus after the GAA Hurling All-Ireland Senior Championship Final. Pic: Ray McManus/Sportsfile

Tue, 14 Feb, 2023 - 21:24
John Fogarty

JP McManus has been appointed honorary life president of Limerick GAA.

The proposal was unanimously approved by delegates at Tuesday night’s county board meeting.

A motion to fill the position had been brought by Patrickswell in December and South Liberties man McManus was recommended by county chairman Seamus McNamara.

Patrickswell’s Michael Joyce and McManus’ fellow clubman Mike Fitzpatrick spoke for the recommendation, while McNamara said it was a great privilege to make the appointment.

Businessman McManus this year celebrates his 19th season as sponsor of Limerick GAA. His and his family’s support for the county’s GAA academy has been integral to Limerick’s hurling success over these last five years.

More in this section

TU Dublin v UCC - Electric Ireland HE GAA Sigerson Cup Semi-Final Sigerson Cup: Big guns must stand up in all-Munster decider 
Sean O’Shea 14/2/2023 Seán O'Shea: Complacency not an issue for Kerry this year
Limerick v Tipperary - Munster GAA Football Senior Championship Semi-Final 'No physiological reason' GAA referees can't continue beyond 50
<p>Contacted on Tuesday, the GAA had no comment on the matter. Pic: Brendan Moran/Sportsfile</p>

Province provided money to former GAA star at centre of fraud allegations 

READ NOW

Latest

Sport Push Notifications

By clicking on 'Sign Up' you will be the first to know about our latest and best sporting content on this browser.

Sign Up
Sport
Newsletter

Latest news from the world of sport, along with the best in opinion from our outstanding team of sports writers

Sign up
Anthony Daly
Anthony Daly

At the heart of the GAA

Most Read

Family Notices
IE_logo_FN

Family Notices

Cookie Policy Privacy Policy FAQ Help Contact Us Terms and Conditions

© Irish Examiner Ltd

Execution Time: 0.263 s