St Brendan's maintain Kerry dominance but eye bigger prize

Corn Uí Mhuirí Final

St Brendan’s College, Killarney 1-12 St Francis College, Rochestown 1-4

Signing off on his acceptance speech, St Brendan’s captain Cian Lynch expressed a hope that he and his teammates can keep this journey going.

Lynch is one of five players from the 2023 class that featured in last year’s Hogan Cup final heartbreak. Another of that quintet, Aodhán O’Neill, mentioned in the run-in to Saturday’s Munster final that there is a burning desire to get back to Croke Park and correct the wrongs of their 2022 St Patrick’s Day All-Ireland final defeat.

So while delighted to have delivered their school a first successful defence of the Corn Uí Mhuirí in six years, it is self-evident that there is a bigger picture at play. Ambitions stretch beyond the province.

Saturday’s Sem team will go up on the wall as the school’s 24th Munster-winning side. What they really want, though, is to go up on the wall as the school’s fifth Hogan Cup-winning side.

“It depends where on the wall they want to go now,” said manager Kieran Herlihy after Saturday’s win.

“Do they want to be down in the corner of the school or do they want to challenge themselves and aim for something else.

“They could have private ambitions. Who am I to stop that? There is a big number buying into training, there is always big numbers there. There is a lot of motivation from players motivating each other, that is healthy. Why would I quench or pour cold water on that?”

The performance that delivered the Sem back-to-back Corn Uí Mhuirí silverware was more than sufficient. It did not, however, live up to the billing of a side that had hit 15 goals in their five games en route.

Their 0-5 to 0-3 interval lead must have been a source of deep frustration during the half-time debrief. Between Luke Crowley’s 20th-second opener and their second from Alex Hennigan 17 minutes later, we counted two wides, two dropped short, and two more point attempts blocked.

Later in the half, they would create three successive goal chances. Their return was just a single point.

Crowley, son of Kerry All-Ireland winner Johnny, saw his chipped goal attempt creep over the crossbar on 22 minutes. Rochestown goalkeeper Mikey O’Connell then got down superbly well to keep out Cillian Courtney. In the subsequent play, a Luis Dwane Fogarty foul on Callum Cronin went unpunished as Aodhán O’Neill sent the resulting penalty wide.

They were less careless with their shooting upon the change of ends. Excellent midfielder John Kelleher, half-back Jamie Moynihan, the half-forward pair of Timmy Moynihan and Hennigan, and Crowley (free) were all on target to extend the Sem’s lead out to 0-10 to 0-3.

It meant that when Rochestown eventually managed a second half score - Sean Coakley goaled on 53 minutes - the Sem’s lead was still four strong. And it went back out to seven when Kelleher strode through a great prairie of unmanned space in the heart of the Rochestown defence and finished low to the net.

“There were a few crucial turnovers through hard work in the third quarter,” continued Herlihy. “Then maybe a kickout won against the head, and we punished it. The lads all bought into that momentum. They got the bit between their teeth. Luckily, they converted the chances.”

For Rochestown, injury after injury after injury made theirs an impossible job to prevent an 11th consecutive Kerry winner of the Corn Uí Mhuirí. Already without Brian Hayes, they lost midfielder Kevin Lyons to a hamstring injury in the days before the final. His replacement, Barry Kelliher, had to be helped from the field in the 10th minute.

The returning Harry Quilligan and Micheál O’Mahony were introduced to help the cause in the second half, but their respective injury lay-offs meant they were seeing their first bit of schools action since November.

Back-to-back Evan O’Connor points on 20 minutes had Roco level at 0-3 apiece in what was a ferociously hard-working first half display from the Cork school. They’d not score again, though, for 33 minutes, indicative of their inability to make inroads in the opposition half.

“Four devastating injuries, really,” said Roco joint-manager Eoghan Buckley of the sidelining of Hayes, Lyons, Quilligan, and O’Mahony.

“If you were to pick a team at the beginning of the year, they probably would have been four of our mainstays in the team. It caught up with us, but I am immensely proud of all the boys. We honestly could not ask any more of them. Even though they lost today, they are winners in our eyes.”

Saturday’s result means the wait for a first Cork champion since 2011 continues. Munster’s pecking order remains unchanged.

Scorers for St Brendan’s College, Killarney: L Crowley (0-5, 0-1 free); J Kelleher (1-1); A Hennigan (0-3); T Moynihan (0-2); J Moynihan (0-1).

Scorers for St Francis College, Rochestown: S Coakley (1-1, 0-1 free); E O’Connor (0-2); M O’Rourke (0-1).

ST BRENDAN’S COLLEGE: S O’Meara (Dr Crokes); J Williams (Kilcummin), C Lynch (Glenflesk), M Lynch (Dr Crokes); S Fitzgerald (Dr Crokes), K O’Shea (Kilcummin), J Moynihan (Glenflesk); J Kelleher (Glenflesk), D Ryan (Fossa); T Moynihan (Spa), A O’Neill (Reenard), A Hennigan (Dr Crokes); C Cronin (Glenflesk), L Crowley (Glenflesk), C Courtney (Dr Crokes).

Subs: P Moynihan (Kilcummin) for Courtney (42); N O’Carroll (Dr Crokes) for Cronin (50); E Kelly (Glenflesk) for Williams (60); L Daly (Kilcummin) for J Moynihan (61); S Doolan (Kilcummin) for T Moynihan (62).

ST FRANCIS COLLEGE: M O’Carroll (St Michael’s); F Leahy (St Michael’s), D Buckley (Douglas), T O’Brien (Nemo Rangers); C O’Neill (Nemo Rangers), L Dwane Fogarty (Douglas), D O’Callaghan (Douglas); B Kelliher (Carrigaline), M O’Rourke (Cobh); R Hanley (Douglas), D Howard (Shamrocks), O McAdoo (St Michael’s); E O’Connor (Ballygarvan), S Coakley (Douglas), B Fraher (Nemo Rangers).

Subs: J Burke (Douglas) for Kelliher (10 mins, inj); H Quilligan (Douglas) for Fraher (HT); M O’Mahony (Ballygarvan) for O’Callaghan (37); C O’Keeffe (Douglas) for Howard (46); T Vaughan (Carrigaline) for Hanley (52).

Referee: J Hayes (Limerick)