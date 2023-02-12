Tormey goal helps Fermanagh shock Mayo in biggest Division 3 upset

Allianz HL Division 3

There were huge shocks in Division 3A of the Allianz Hurling League, though pride of place must surely go to Fermanagh, who secured a momentous 2-18 to 2-16 win over Mayo at St. Joseph’s Park in Ederney.

Jimmy Tormey flicked in a long-range Luca McCosker free to the net to help Fermanagh move in front entering the final quarter, and they retained that slight advantage from there to the end. Tormey also bagged the opening goal, with two Adrian Phillips majors not enough for Mayo to avoid their first defeat of the campaign.

Louth went on the road to Dr Hyde Park and the reigning Lory Meagher Cup champions withstood a late Roscommon fightback to prevail by 2-16 to 0-15. The damage was done in the opening half when goals from Ryan Walsh and Conor Murphy helped Louth to lead by 2-10 to 0-7 at the break, with only Conor Mulry making any impression for the Rossies.

On Saturday night, Ciaran Guinan’s point in the third and final minute of injury time helped Monaghan secure a 2-17 to 0-22 win over Armagh. Despite Fergal Rafter’s early penalty, Monaghan’s poor recent record against Armagh looked set to continue when they trailed 1-16 to 0-21 before Stephen Lambe’s late goal set up a tense finale. Rory Shin equalised for Armagh but Guinan struck late for the win.

Meanwhile, in Division 3B Goals from Rian Delaney and Anthony Sheridan helped Cavan overcome Warwickshire by 2-20 to 2-9 at Kingspan Breffni Park on Saturday, while Leitrim beat Lancashire by 3-21 to 3-16. Brendan Delaney fired in two early goals for Leitrim while Stephen Goldrick also found the net during a strong final quarter.