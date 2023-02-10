Naas secure another Leinster schools football title

Leinster Post Primary Schools Senior 'A' Final

Naas CBS 0-11 Moate CS 0-9

For two years short of a century, Kildare schools won just one Leinster Schools senior football title, and that one was all the way back in 1923.

On Friday, Naas CBS extended their vice-like grip on the Brother Bosco Cup, as they held off a late surge from Moate Community school to secure their fourth win in the last five championships.

It was a new-look team for 2023, with just two defenders – team joint-captain Charlie Murphy and Kildare senior hurler Cian Boran – still there from the side that beat St Brendan’s of Killarney in last year’s Hogan Cup final. Murphy was forced to retire with a shoulder injury late in the first half but Boran was right at the heart of an incredible defensive effort that held Moate CS to just two scores between the 7th and the 41st minute of the game, during which time Naas themselves built a lead that was just too much for Moate to reel in.

David O’Reilly, Donal Shirley and Adam Daly were all excellent in the middle third for Moate, and after winning some early turnovers, the midlanders took an 0-3 to 0-1 lead.

However some controlled, patient football from Naas, allied to touch-tight marking and disciplined tackling at the back locked down their opponents and ensured that they built an 0-8 to 0-4 half-time lead – later to extend to 0-10 to 0-5.

Inside forwards Stephen Kelly and Callum Barrett found the target with a couple of points each, while Tom Kelly and Ryan Sinkey both fired over excellent kicks from intermediate range, with Republic of Ireland U-19 player Carl Lennox adding the two points after half-time.

The final 20 minutes belonged to Moate ,however, as they emptied themselves in a bid to find their way back into the contest. O’Reilly, a Westmeath senior hurling panelist, hit three points either side of an inspirational score from Aodhán Curran, but two missed goal chances were to prove fatal.

Ronan Murray looked like he had done enough when he took a pass and held off a defender before looping an angled shot over the head of Fintan Quinn, only to watch in agony as the ball bounced back off the post and into play.

Substitute Dean O’Neill had their other opportunity as a mishit shot bounced perfectly into his path, but in this instance an incredible full-length diving block from Daire Gilmartin saved Naas CBS, and ensured that they kept their noses in front until Ryan Sinkey’s late point on the break confirmed their win.

Scorers for Naas CBS: R Sinkey (1f) and C Lennox (2f) 0-3 each; S Kelly and C Barrett 0-2 each; T Kelly 0-1.

Scorers for Moate CS: D O'Reilly 0-4 (3f); C Fox, D Shirley, T O'Donovan, A Curran and E Bracken (f) 0-1 each.

NAAS CBS: F Quinn; N Cramer, C Murphy, C Boran; D Hamill, E Lawlor, E Ó Bríain; A Brennan, T Kelly; F McCarthy, C Lennox, R Sinkey; S Kelly, E Gilmartin, C Barrett.

Subs: J McGuirk for Murphy (26), D Gilmartin for E Gilmartin (34), C O'Reilly for McCarthy (48), F Ryan for Barrett (56).

MOATE CS: J Mitchell; T Gorman, A Keane, C Guinan; D Shirley, A Daly, A Curran; D O'Reilly, D Lowry; C Martin, E Bracken, P McLoughlin; T O'Donovan, C Fox, R Murray.

Sub: D O'Neill for Martin (46).

Referee: M Deegan (Laois).