Rory Gallagher: We were easily the better team but I thought we made a lot of mistakes

Derry 2-11 Louth 1-11

Rory Gallagher’s side are two from two in Division 2 but he reckons there is plenty to be done ahead of Meath in two weeks time after Derry did just enough to see off a dogged Louth at DEFY Páirc Mhuire in Ardee.

Niall Toner’s late goal was crucial in getting the leggy Ulster champions over the line against a Louth side that - for the second week running - showed they can operate at this level.

“The way Louth were playing, it was always going to be difficult," admitted Gallagher.

"I am a small bit disappointed. The environment we are in today is a fairly unique, it is not a typical inter-county setting and that was a test of character for the boys, but they got out of it.

“You are always happy to win, we knew it wasn’t going to be straight forward down here. It is an old-school pitch and a very slow pitch. We made a number of individual errors that we would be very disappointed with.

“It wasn’t good enough and it wasn’t acceptable. It happened and we rode it out. It was a dogged affair, we were easily the better team but I thought we made a lot of mistakes.”

The visitors indeed looked to be coasting when they went five points ahead after Shane McGuigan’s 10th minute penalty. The ace attacker was fouled before slotting away himself.

However, Louth were up for the fight on the day and played on Derry’s lacklustre play. On his club’s home pitch, Liam Jackson found the net that got the home crowd well and truly invested in the action.

Louth looked certain to lead at half time with McConnon’s second free but McGuigan showed his class to level 1-6 a piece at the short whistle.

Again Louth did not relent, Tom Jackson capped a three point scoring run for the hosts after the break and Derry looked to be running out of idea’s but up stepped Toner.

“They were two up and were getting all the breaks at that minute in time,” Gallagher said.

"We turned it around. Niall Loughlin, symptomatic of our play, it was a poor shot with the breeze and we made the most of it and Niall (Toner) finished it well.

“We capitalised on it well and it forced Louth to come out a bit more and they didn’t really want to do that.”

Louth manager Mickey Harte was buoyed by his teams performance again but conscious that after two sterling displays, Louth have nothing to show for their endeavours.

“We knew it was a serious battle on our hands," Harte lamented.

"We were no hopers, but I think we showed today that we’re not no hopers. At the same time, moral victories don’t get any points on the board so while on the one hand it’s good that they put their heart and soul into the performance, the end result isn’t what you want – no points after two games makes it a really uphill struggle from here on."

Scorers for Louth: D McConnon 0-3 (2f), S Mulroy 0-3 (1m,1f), L Jackson 1-0, T Jackson 0-2, C Lennon, C Grimes and N Sharkey 0-1 each.

Scorers for Derry: S McGuigan 1-5 (3f, 1-0 pen), N Toner 1-1; P Cassidy, P McGrogan 0-2 each, O McWilliams 0-1.

LOUTH: P McStravick; D Corcoran, D Campbell, D McKenny; L Grey, N Sharkey, C McKeever; C Early, C Murphy; L Jackson, S Mulroy, T Jackson; C Downey; C Grimes, Daire McConnon.

Subs: C Lennon for L Jackson (51), P Lynch for McKenny (64), T Durnin for Murphy (64), J Hughes for McConnon (64), B Duffy for Sharkey (75).

DERRY: O Lynch; C McKaigue, E McEvoy, C McCluskey; P McGrogan, C Doherty, P Cassidy; B Rogers, C Glass; N Toner, S McGuigan, E Doherty; B Heron, L Murray, N Loughlin.

Subs: O McWilliams for E Doherty (46), P Cassidy for McEvoy (49), B McCarron for Loughlin (59), M Downey for Murray (66), S Downey for Heron (69).

Referee: P Faloon (Down).