Cork bounce back from opening loss with impressive win over Kildare

KILDARE 0-7 CORK 2-14

Cork produced a resounding response to their opening day home defeat to Meath with this victory over Kildare in Newbridge on Saturday afternoon.

Leading 1-6 to no score up to the 28th minute and ahead by nine points at half-time (1-8 to 0-2), much of their spadework was done in the opening period. Their task became easier when Alex Beirne was sent off for kicking out in the 50th minute.

To keep a clean sheet after conceding three to Meath will be most pleasing for John Cleary and his management group. Brian Hurley and Brian O’Driscoll were other highlights, the pair providing seven points between them. Substitute Cathail O'Mahony capped the win with a late goal.

In front of a fine St Conleth’s Park crowd, Kildare’s abject display on the back of an encouraging display against Dublin in Croke Park last weekend creates early season difficulties for Glenn Ryan.

The opening 10 minutes were largely forgettable as neither side truly engaged with the other and kick-passes were a rarity. The second of the game, via Steven Sherlock, was the catalyst for the opening score of the game in the 11th minute when Hurley graciously received it to turn and point.

Another kick-pass was caught by Hurley for an advanced mark, which he converted in the 14th minute. From the resultant kick-out, Cork pressurised Kildare into losing possession, the ball was worked up to Hurley who squared his hand-pass perfectly into the path of the on-running Seán Powter who palmed the ball past Mark Donnellan.

With no urgency in Kildare attacks, a disciplined Cork were having no difficulty turning them over and Sherlock sent over the next two scores, one from a 45. Direct ball to Colm O’Callaghan produced a fifth Cork point and Sherlock followed it up with a 25th minute after the impressive Hurley was fouled.

Jimmy Hyland eventually raised a white flag for Kildare in the 28th minute but Brian O’Driscoll cancelled it out. Luke Fahy and Ben McCormack exchanged points in additional time.

Scorers for Kildare: J. Robinson (0-3); J. Hyland (0-2, 1 free); B. McCormack, D. Kirwan (0-1 each).

Scorers for Cork: S. Sherlock (1 free, 1 45), B. Hurley (1 mark, 1 free, 1 45) (0-4 each); C. O'Mahony (1-1); S. Powter (1-0); B. O’Driscoll (0-3); C. O’Callaghan, L. Fahy (0-1 each).

KILDARE: M. Donnellan; M. O’Grady (c), S. Ryan, R. Houlihan; D. Malone, D. Hyland, P. McDermott; A. Masterson, K. O’Callaghan; N. Flynn, K. Flynn, P. Cribbin; J. Hyland, D. Kirwan, J. Robinson.

Subs: T. Archbold for R. Houlihan (28); B. McCormack for N. Flynn (31); A. Beirne for P. Cribbin (h-t); K. Feely for A. Masterson (46); D. Flynn for J. Hyland (53).

Sent off: A. Beirne (straight, 50).

CORK: M.A. Martin; M. Shanley, D. O’Mahony, T. Walsh; L. Fahy, R. Maguire, M. Taylor; C. O’Callaghan, I. Maguire; E. McSweeney, S. Powter, B. O’Driscoll; B. Hurley (c), C. Jones, S. Sherlock.

Subs: C. O’Mahony for C. Jones (h-t); R. Deane for E. McSweeney (52); C. Corbett for S. Sherlock (55); K. O’Hanlon for C O’Callaghan (temp, 59-62); S. Meehan for S. Powter (temp, 66-f-t); K. O’Hanlon for I. Maguire (70); C. Kiely for R. Maguire (70+4).

Referee: J. Henry (Mayo).